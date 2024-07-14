Open Extended Reactions

Round 19 of the 2024 AFL season begins with Essendon taking on Adelaide on Friday night, ahead of a big slate of games with finals implications across the weekend.

FRIDAY, JULY 19

Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: There were quiet performers in Essendon's disappointing loss to the Demons last week and if Brad Scott elects to swing the axe, there were some VFL contributions worth entertaining; Elijah Tsatas (34 disposals and 14 clearances) and Ben Hobbs (30, seven, and 11 tackles) no doubt in the frame for this week, with Darcy Parish edging closer to a return from a calf injury. Will Matthew Nicks give Dan Curtin another go after two goals, 22 disposals and four marks in the SANFL? Time will tell.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 10 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $1.53, Crows $2.50

SATURDAY, JULY 20

ENGIE Stadium, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: Stephen Coniglio is under an injury cloud after being subbed out of the Giants' win against the Tigers with a shoulder injury, while for the Suns, Alex Davies could come under MRO scrutiny after his high bump which forced Port's Lachie Jones to be subbed out of the game.

ESPN tip: Giants by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Giants $1.36, Suns $3.15

Marvel Stadium, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: West Coast is hoping to be bolstered by the return of key defender Jeremy McGovern, who missed Round 18 after breaking his ribs a week earlier, but it's uncertain if he'll be fit enough to regain his place. Liam Duggan (concussion) will miss, and Tyler Brockman (ankle) is no certainty.

ESPN tip: Saints by 22 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $1.22, Eagles $4.30

MCG, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Collingwood's forward woes continue with Lachie Schultz entering concussion protocols and ruled of this week's crunch clash against Hawthorn. But in better news, Jeremy Howe (hamstring) and Mason Cox (knee) could return if they get through training this week, while Dan McStay made a successful return from an ACL through the VFL and will need to get through another full game before returning to the senior side.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 6 points

Pointsbet odds: Hawks $1.90, Magpies $1.90

Adelaide Oval, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Cam Guthrie's injury status returned to TBC last week as he continues to recover from an Achilles injury, while Tanner Bruhn (wrist) is nearing a return. For the Dogs, Aaron Naughton (concussion) is expected to be available in a big boost to Luke Beveridge's forward line, and Adam Treloar is still a chance to fact the Cats despite being a late out with calf tightness against the Blues.

ESPN tip: Cats by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Cats $1.35, Bulldogs $3.15

Adelaide Oval, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Port Adelaide key forward Mitch Georgiades has served his one-match suspension and will be available for selection this week, in what would be a like-for-like replacement for Todd Marshall, who injured his hamstring against the Suns.

ESPN tip: Power by 35 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.08, Tigers $8.00

SUNDAY, JULY 21

Gabba, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Sydney wingman Justin McInerney has a suspected PCL injury and will go in for scans on Monday, but Isaac Heeney will return after serving his one-match suspension and missing the win against North Melbourne.

ESPN tip: Swans by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.80, Swans $2.00

Optus Stadium, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: Max Gawn is expected to remain sidelined with an ankle injury this week, while Bailey Laurie and Jack Billings both had 32 disposals and two goals in Casey's VFL win over the Bombers. For the Dockers, Alex Pearce (arm) and Sean Darcy (concussion) are both expected to return.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 11 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.48, Demons $2.65

Marvel Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: If Michael Voss elects to make changes after a second-straight loss, it's likely George Hewett will feature in the 'ins' column, picking up 34 disposals, 12 tackles and 10 clearances in the VFL.

ESPN tip: Blues by 37 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $1.15, Kangaroos $5.30