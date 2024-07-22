Red Time's Jake Michaels and Jarryd Barca disagree on whether the AFL should remove the 'fairness' element in Brownlow Medal voting. (3:56)

Round 20 of the 2024 AFL season begins with a huge clash between Carlton and Port Adelaide at Marvel Stadium.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, JULY 26

Marvel Stadium, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: The Blues are a little worse for wear after a bruising encounter against North Melbourne last week, with Tom De Koning ruled out of the remainder of the home and away season with a fractured foot and collapsed lung. Key forward Harry McKay has been cleared of concussion, but there are doubts over Blake Acres (foot) and Sam Walsh (back) on the short five-day turnaround. Port Adelaide skipper Connor Rozee hurt his hip against the Tigers, but is still a chance to feature on Friday night.

ESPN tip: Blues by 23 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $1.45, Power $2.75

SATURDAY, JULY 27

Blundstone Arena, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: Could Chris Scott be tempted into changes this week? Tanner Bruhn picked up 35 disposals, nine clearances and a goal in his VFL return after a wrist injury kept him sidelined for over a month, while Rhys Stanley was also solid with 18 touches, 47 hit outs, seven clearances and a major of his own.

ESPN tip: Cats by 31 points

Pointsbet odds: Kangaroos $4.00, Cats $1.25

People First Stadium, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Harris Andrews has been cleared of concussion after an incident against the Swans last week and will be fit to face the Suns on Saturday. For the Suns, Jarrod Witts was given an extra week to recover in the hope he would be fit and available for Round 20, while Brayden Fiorini continues to perform in the VFL, collecting another 33 disposals to keep his name in the selection mix.

ESPN tip: Lions by 8 points

Pointsbet odds: Suns $2.50, Lions $1.53

Marvel Stadium, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Brad Scott made the decision to omit key forward Peter Wright for the club's clash with Adelaide last week and although the VFL side had a bye, it wouldn't surprise to see him come straight back in. Meanwhile, Darcy Parish is also nearing a return from a calf injury. The Saints will be forced into at least one change, with Liam Henry ruled out of the rest of the season with a knee injury.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 13 points

Pointsbet odds: Saints $2.08, Bombers $1.75

MCG, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: The Demons are desperate to recall Max Gawn after the star ruckman missed the past two weeks with an ankle injury. Should he get through training this week, there is every chance he faces the Giants in what would be a massive boost to Simon Goodwin's struggling midfield mix. For the Giants, Isaac Cumming was subbed out of last week's win over the Suns with hamstring soreness and could miss this week.

ESPN tip: Giants by 18 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $1.87, Giants $1.93

Optus Stadium, 8:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Unfortunately for Dockers fans, captain Alex Pearce was subbed out of last week's win over the Demons after re-injuring the arm he fractured earlier in the season, but the extent of the damage is unclear at this stage, with scans to determine his availability.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 53 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.12, Eagles $6.25

SUNDAY, JULY 28

MCG, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: The Magpies are reeling but are hopeful of regaining Lachie Schultz (concussion) and Beau McCreery (calf) in what would be a boost to the forward half, while Mason Cox got through his VFL return unscathed. Richmond will be forced into at least one change after ruckman Toby Nankervis entered concussion protocols against the Power, while Dustin Martin could also make a return.

ESPN tip: Pies by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Magpies $1.25, Tigers $4.00

SCG, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: The Swans will be sweating on the scan results for both Dane Rampe (calf) and Tom Papley (ankle), who fell injured against the Lions in Round 19. But Callum Mills should return after being rested.

ESPN tip: Swans by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.44, Bulldogs $2.80

Adelaide Oval, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Adelaide skipper Jordan Dawson was concussed after a head clash with Essendon's Nic Martin on the weekend and will miss the Round 20 match against Hawthorn.

ESPN tip: Crows by 10 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $1.87, Hawks $1.93