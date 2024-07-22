Open Extended Reactions

What's the big question your AFL club must answer in Round 20? How costly will Sydney's injuries be? Can the Hawks keep their foot on the pedal and keep their finals hopes alive? Can the Blues hold onto second spot?

We've looked at every club and answered their biggest question ahead of this week's action.

Adelaide

vs. Hawthorn, Adelaide Oval

Can the Crows continue to be the finals killers?

Adelaide won't play finals this year, but there's no reason they can't continue to shape the top eight. The Crows knocked off the Bombers last week to leave them reeling in eighth place. They've also accounted for top eight sides Carlton, Port Adelaide, and GWS throughout what's been an up and down season. This week, Adelaide hosts the red-hot Hawks, who could jump into the top eight with a win. After that it's Geelong, the Western Bulldogs, Port Adelaide, and Sydney. Keep your eyes on this side.

Brisbane

vs. Gold Coast, People First Stadium

The Suns away is it? So... Have they got what it takes?

We're at Round 20 and no side has managed to knock off Gold Coast at home. Yes, that's right. The Suns are 9-0 in home games this year -- they're also a much publicized 0-9 away from home -- and are three more wins away from a perfect home season. The Lions are the in-form team of the competition and last weekend's thrilling win over the ladder leading Swans should provide the confidence they need to head down the highway and hand these Suns their first home loss of the year.

Brisbane have extended their AFL winning streak to seven matches with a thrilling two-point win over ladder leaders Sydney at the Gabba. Albert Perez/Getty Images

Carlton

vs. Port Adelaide, Marvel Stadium

How do they avoid a slip-up and ensure second spot remains theirs?

The Blues are spluttering. Yes, yes, they banked the four points last weekend against North Melbourne, but that won't be a game any Carlton fan will ever want to watch back. The Blues have to navigate a tricky run home and it begins this Friday night against Port Adelaide. It's going to take a full four-quarter effort, something that's often been lacking from Michael Voss' side in 2024. If they do drop this game, holding on to a top four spot will begin to appear an uphill battle.

Collingwood

vs. Richmond, MCG

How would a forward line with Darcy Moore and Dan McStay look?

Still a mathematical chance at making finals? Sure, but is it realistic? Not really, and so it might be time to shuffle the magnets. Darcy Moore is an All-Australian-level defender having a poor season by his standards that coincides with Collingwood's drastic fall down the ladder, so it might be time to throw caution to the wind. Which makes us wonder: Dan McStay is back, and Moore -- who started his career in attack -- is one of the most athletically-gifted talls in the game, so just how would that dynamic look inside forward 50? Their biggest issue is getting the ball there in the first place, and it weakens Craig McRae's defence further, but the club is at the stage where they can't die wondering...

Essendon

vs. St Kilda, Marvel Stadium

Is a one-week omission exactly the kick Peter Wright needs?

Should the Bombers have played Peter Wright against the Crows? Probably. Hindsight is a wonderful thing, they say. Anyway, the big man will likely return to the side for this weekend's crucial clash against the Saints and, with his team now hanging on to a finals berth in eighth spot, he simply needs to fire. Wright has been held goalless four times in his last nine games and the last time we saw him he was being subbed out of the contest against the Demons. Peter, the spotlight will be on you this weekend!

Fremantle

vs. West Coast, Optus Stadium

Can the Dockers make amends for their derby shocker?

It feels like a lifetime ago, but Dockers fans -- and Eagles fans -- certainly won't forget how the first derby of 2024 unfolded. West Coast held Fremantle to 68 points and piled on 16 goals to snap a five-game losing streak to their cross town rival. The Dockers are a far better team -- sorry for stating the bleeding obvious -- but rivalry games can often lead to some strange results. With the ladder as congested as it is, the Dockers need to take care of business and, if possible, build on what's already looking like a strong percentage.

Michael Walters celebrates a goal with Josh Treacy. Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Geelong

vs. North Melbourne, Blundstone Arena

Is this a banana peel game?

The Bulldogs dragged the Cats back to the pack somewhat with a strong win at GMHBA Stadium last week, and Geelong have been flaky at times this season. It begs the question, is going to Hobart to face a vastly improved North Melbourne a danger game? Since their bye the Kangaroos have been incredibly competitive with a hard edge. The last thing Chris Scott's side needs to be is complacent, and the Cats' stars (like Jeremy Cameron) need to bounce back in a big way to sew up the four points.

Gold Coast

vs. Brisbane, People First Stadium

Is this the biggest QClash in history?

Let's be honest, it's not the first time we've suggested a game between Brisbane and Gold Coast had potential to be the biggest in their young rivalry, but there's every chance this one might actually live up to such billing. We know the Suns are a perfect 9-0 at home and we also know the Lions are the hottest team in the competition, having lost just once since their Round 9 win over these Suns. The problem for the Suns is they haven't won on the road and are desperate for four points against a side that will be contending for this year's flag. Can't afford that first home slip up now.

GWS

vs. Melbourne, MCG

Can the Giants end Melbourne's horror season?

Mathematically, the Demons would still be able to play finals even with a loss to the Giants this weekend. But realistically, rebounding to make the eight would seem a bridge too far. A loss would have Melbourne two games out of the eight with a final month to come against the finals bound Bulldogs and Power, the Suns at People First Stadium (who are unbeaten there this year), and the Magpies to finish. Yeah, going to need to win this one you'd think to stay afloat.

Hawthorn

vs. Adelaide, Adelaide Oval

Can they keep their foot on the pedal?

The answer to this question seems like a resounding 'yes', but the pressure of playing for a finals place has been known to make teams stumble when they probably shouldn't. The Crows saluted last week, but so did the Hawks, and Sam Mitchell's team did it in dramatic fashion, thumping reigning premier Collingwood by 66 points. Hawthorn is no 9-2 in its last 11 games and only the Lions boast a -- slightly -- better record in that time. If they beat the Crows, they might jump into the top eight ahead of the final month of the season.

Melbourne

vs. GWS, MCG

Is big Max Gawn really that important?

Ask just about any footy fan and you're likely to hear 'yes' after 'yes' thrown back at you. The five-time All-Australian ruck was sorely missed in last weekend's 50-point loss to the Dockers. Gawn has been sidelined for two weeks now with an ankle injury, but could return to the team this week for a crucial clash against the Giants. If he returns, a ruck battle against Kieren Briggs will be mouthwatering entertainment. If he misses again, then we'll really get to the bottom of his importance to this Melbourne side.

North Melbourne

vs. Geelong, Blundstone Arena

Can the Roos parlay their good form into a win for the ages?

North Melbourne's much improved form is now no longer just a one or two game sample size. Alastair Clarkson's squad has really turned the corner over the last two months, and while they have only won twice, they could easily have reigned supreme in two or three others. Nobody will give them a chance to beat Geelong, but the Cats showed they have some real weaknesses and worries in last week's smashing at the hands of the Bulldogs. Add in the fact this game is in Tasmania and you just have to wonder...

Port Adelaide

vs. Carlton, Marvel Stadium

Can the Power beat a contender away from home?

Port Adelaide have been a pretty honest team under Ken Hinkley for a few years now. They generally beat the teams you'd expect them to beat and often fall to those sitting higher than them on the ladder. This year, is no exception, and it's even more stark on the road. The Power have just one impressive road win -- against the Cats in Round 10 -- this campaign and almost always come up short when tested. There's an opportunity to change that narrative this week against a good Blues side that are just chugging along.

Richmond

vs. Collingwood, MCG

Can the Tigers heap more pain on the Collingwood midfield?

They couldn't, could they? Maybe. Yeah, there's definitely a chance! Collingwood's premiership defence is on the canvas and another loss -- which could leave them 10 points adrift of eighth spot -- could just about prove to be the final nail in the coffin. The Tigers will know that and they'll be eager to end their old rival's season. And while their form line hasn't been great, the Pies are hardly proving to be world beaters of late. This could be an ugly watch, but it won't be no cake walk for these Magpies.

St Kilda

vs. Essendon, Marvel Stadium

Can the Saints score freely against a decent team?

It's all good and well putting up more than 100 points on the Eagles, but the Bombers are a different prospect for the Saints, who are bottom four for points scored this season. They have the ability to continue shaping the eight this week when they clash with the Bombers, who only just fell short in a shootout with the Crows last Friday night. Does Ross Lyon's side have the firepower to win? They'll probably need to score 85, 90 points under the roof -- something they've only done four times this year, and mostly against poor sides.

Sydney

vs. Western Bulldogs, SCG

How costly will these injuries be?

For the bulk of this season, Sydney has enjoyed an almost non-existent injury list. In fact, the only notable player missing any serious time was skipper Callum Mills. He's back, but things have started to take a turn for the worse on the health front. In last weekend's narrow loss to the Lions, Dane Rampe (calf) and Tom Papley (ankle) both failed to play out the game, while Will Hayward was also involved in a nasty incident and was hobbled for much of the second half. You can also add in James Rowbottom (facial fracture) and Justin McInerney (knee). Something to worry about? Maybe. Maybe not. We'll soon find out.

ESPN/Getty Images

West Coast

vs. Fremantle, Optus Stadium

Have the Eagles checked out of season 2024?

There was very little expectation on the Eagles heading into the year, but things started to look up after a mid-year rally that saw them knock off the Tigers, Dockers, and Demons. But over the last month they've parted ways with long-time coach Adam Simpson and lost three games by nine goals or more. The wheels have fallen off yet again. This week it's the derby and, if the Eagles fail to fire a shot, you have to think the cue is in the rack for the rest of the year.

Western Bulldogs

vs. Sydney, SCG

Should Adam Treloar be an All-Australian in 2024?

Think the spots in the All-Australian midfield are set? Think again. Adam Treloar simply has to be in contention for a place in the team after what's been a career best campaign. The former Giant and Magpie is averaging 32 disposals, 12 contested possessions, six clearances, and five inside 50s per game and has booted 12 goals for the year. Last weekend Treloar was sensational, racking up 31 touches and kicking three goals in a massive win over the Cats. If he keeps this going, don't be surprised to see him really enter these All-Australian discussions.