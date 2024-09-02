Rodney Eade claims the AFL's fixturing of finals has been poor, with decisions made by the broadcasters and not the AFL. (0:59)

Open Extended Reactions

Finals has arrived! And it all begins with a huge clash between Port Adelaide and Geelong on Thursday night.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Intrigue surrounds Port Adelaide selection, with two of their best ball users in Dan Houston (suspension) and Kane Farrell (hamstring), ruled out for the entire finals series, and key forward Todd Marshall not featuring in Round 24. For the Cats, key position utility Sam De Koning has put his hand up to return from a knee injury after getting through a VFL final unscathed, picking up 18 disposals and 23 hit outs against Werribee. Chris Scott has also hinted that veteran duo Tom Hawkins and Cam Guthrie will play in the Cats' VFL semifinal this weekend, instead of throwing them straight into the AFL side.

ESPN tip: Power by 15 points

Pointsbet odds: Power $1.50, Cats $2.60

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 6

MCG, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Hawthorn has lost Will Day to a collarbone injury in a big blow to Sam Mitchell's midfield, but there's a chance he could feature if the Hawks progress to the next week. It opens a path for Changkuoth Jiath to return to the side after spending some time on the sidelines with a calf injury, while Finn Maginness racked up 31 disposals, seven tackles and a goal in Box Hill's VFL final loss to remind Mitchell he has a number of options. For the Dogs, Rhylee West missed Round 24 with a broken jaw but could be available this week.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Bulldogs $1.70, Hawks $2.15

READ: ESPN's 2024 AFL All-Australian team

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 7

SCG, 3:20 pm (AEST)

Team news: GWS swung three late changes ahead of their Round 24 clash with the Bulldogs, with Toby Bedford, Conor Stone, and Brent Daniels all being replaced. The trio are expected to be available to face the Swans, along with Lachie Ash (suspension), Isaac Cumming (hamstring) and Jake Riccardi (finger), so expect the Giants to be bolstered one way or another. Meanwhile, the Swans rested star dup Tom McCartin and Isaac Heeney ahead of the bye week and will regain both, with Tom Papley (ankle) and Justin McInerney (knee) also in the selection frame.

ESPN tip: Giants by 1 point

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.65, Giants $2.25

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

Gabba, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: The Blues were able to get through their fortnight from hell (on the injury front), which means they will be massively boosted for their trip to the Gabba. Carlton has already confirmed Sam Docherty will return from a ruptured ACL, while Adam Cerra, Harry McKay, Charlie Curnow, Tom De Koning, Jack Martin, and Mitch McGovern are all looming as potential inclusions. For the Lions, Chris Fagan's backline will be strengthened if Jack Payne is deemed fit to return from a foot injury.

ESPN tip: Blues by 7 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.28, Blues $3.70