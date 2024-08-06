Open Extended Reactions

Round 22 of the 2024 AFL season begins with a huge clash between the Sydney and Collingwood at the SCG on Friday night.

Keep up to date with all of the fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction, and video as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

SCG, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Collingwood will be forced into at least one change with Jordan De Goey ruled out of the rest of the season with a hamstring injury, while inside midfielder Tom Mitchell, who has not been seen since Anzac Day, will also not feature for the club again until 2025 after multiple injury troubles. In better news, Nathan Kreuger (concussion) has exited protocols and will be available for selection. Meanwhile, the Swans are desperate for key defenders and both Lewis Melican (hamstring) and Dane Rampe (calf) are close to full fitness.

ESPN tip: Swans by 25 points

Pointsbet odds: Swans $1.46, Pies $2.70

SATURDAY, AUGUST 10

Blundstone Arena, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: West Coast defender Tom Barrass suffered delayed concussion symptoms last week, but may be available for selection this week. While it's more bad news for North defender Griffin Logue, who will undergo wrist surgery and be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

ESPN tip: Roos by 16 points

Pointsbet odds: Roos $1.60, Eagles $2.35

Gabba, 1:45pm (AEST)

Team news: Brisbane forward Charlie Cameron was subbed out of the game last week and had ice applied to his hamstring, but coach Chris Fagan insisted he was being managed only. In the VFL, Jarryd Lyons (29 disposals and two goals) and Deven Robertson (36 and 13 clearances) continue to put pressure on team selection. For the Giants, Stephen Coniglio (shoulder) and Josh Kelly (calf) could return, while Nick Haynes picked up 39 touches and 12 marks in the reserves win over Box Hill and could be in the frame.

ESPN tip: Lions by 12 points

Pointsbet odds: Lions $1.33, Giants $3.30

Optus Stadium, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Fremantle are expected to recall Nat Fyfe after serving a one-match suspension, but Michael Walters is still recovering from a hamstring injury. Meanwhile, Geelong key defender Sam De Koning hurt his knee in last week's win over the Crows, but the Cats are hopeful he will be fit to face the Dockers on Saturday afternoon.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 14 points

Pointsbet odds: Dockers $1.53, Cats $2.50

Marvel Stadium, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: The Bombers had plenty of performers in the VFL if Brad Scott elects to make changes after the side's stunning win over Freo, with Will Setterfield (43 disposals), Ben Hobbs (34) and Elijah Tsatas (32) all starring.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 21 points

Pointsbet odds: Bombers $1.48, Suns $2.65

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

MCG, 7:30pm (AEST)

Team news: Melbourne defender Steven May has been sidelined after scans revealed multiple rib fractures, but the club is yet to set a timeline for his return. For the Power, key forward Todd Marshall (hip) has missed the last three matches and will put his hand up this week.

ESPN tip: Power by 17 points

Pointsbet odds: Demons $3.00, Power $1.40

SUNDAY, AUGUST 11

MCG, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Blues by 21 points

Pointsbet odds: Blues $1.90, Hawks $1.90

Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: Richmond superstar Dustin Martin has announced his retirement from the AFL effective immediately, meaning the Tigers will have to make at least one change from last week's loss to North Melbourne, but Tom Lynch (hamstring) is closing in on a return.

ESPN tip: Saints by 27 points

Pointsbet odds: Tigers $3.90, Saints $1.26

Adelaide Oval, 4:10pm (AEST)

Team news: Adelaide star Izak Rankine has served his four-match suspension for rough conduct and will be available for selection in Round 22.

ESPN tip: Dogs by 19 points

Pointsbet odds: Crows $2.95, Bulldogs $1.40