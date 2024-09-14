Daniher's magic touch caps legendary AFL comeback

Open Extended Reactions

Brisbane spearhead Joe Daniher has lifted his side into an AFL preliminary final, slotting the final two goals of a stunning five-point win over GWS at Engie Stadium.

Trailing by 44 points, last year's grand finalists produced a four-goal third-quarter flex, before Daniher reduced the margin to one point in the final term on Saturday.

With less than two minutes on the clock in front of 18,357 fans, Daniher fought off Sam Taylor and marked inside 50, kicking truly to seal the 15.15 (105) to 15.10 (100) victory.

The Lions will play Geelong in a preliminary final at the MCG, while the Giants' campaign for a maiden premiership this year ends.

With Lachie Neale battling a Toby Bedford tag, Jarrod Berry (27 disposals) and Will Ashcroft (27) stood up in the midfield.

The hosts broke out to a game-high 44-point lead, before the Lions put together five unanswered goals in less than eight minutes to begin their fightback, with Daniher sealing the victory. Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Dayne Zorko (two goals, 25 disposals) also starred, while Charlie Cameron and Kai Lohmann kicked two alongside Daniher's haul of four.

Neale finished with 19 disposals and seven clearances, after Bedford held the two-time Brownlow medallist to four touches and three clearances at quarter-time.

Jesse Hogan was outstanding for GWS and kicked five goals, while Tom Green (33 possessions) worked desperately to withstand the challenge.

Bedford, returning to action after missing out on their qualifying-final loss with a calf complaint, made his presence known immediately.

The highly rated Giants tagger, pulling off a one-two with midfielder Josh Kelly, burnt through the corridor to set up Aaron Cadman for the first goal of the match.

Daniher got the better of Taylor for Brisbane's opener, before Giants skipper Toby Greene retorted in brilliant fashion to kickstart a four-goal chain.

Get the best news, analysis, and opinion straight to your phone! Join ESPN on WhatsApp. MORE

The Lions key forward then cut into the 21-point deficit with his second goal after Isaac Cumming was caught holding the ball just in front of goal, with 10 points the difference at quarter-time.

Giants midfield bull Stephen Coniglio was subbed out of the match with a cheekbone injury after copping a heavy blow to the head as Harris Andrews attempted to stop Cadman taking a mark.

Xavier O'Halloran joined the fray in the second term to replace Coniglio as the Giants rebuilt their 21-point lead.

A bad handpass from Neale landed in the hands of Kieren Briggs and the GWS ruck slotted a rare goal to open the third term.

The hosts broke out to a game-high 44-point lead, before the Lions put together five unanswered goals in less than eight minutes to begin their fightback.