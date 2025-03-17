Expert tips, best tips for Round 2 of the AFL

Open Extended Reactions

Who should you be tipping in Round 2 of the AFL season? Our footy experts have put their heads together to help you out. So open your ESPN Footytips app, take notes, and get ahead of the game!

The Blues are coming off an embarrassing Round 1 defeat and now face a rampant Hawks outfit to get the round underway on Thursday night, before the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood both hunt consecutive wins. The Crows are looking to snap their MCG drought, all eyes will be on the Power when they host Richmond, and Sydney travel to face Fremantle in a massive clash to close out the weekend.

Our experts share all of their wisdom with you to help guide your tipping.

EXPERT TIPS:

Jake Michaels

Season total: 8

Certainty and why: The Lions will run up the score against the Eagles. Don't expect this to be close after halftime.

Upset and why: Despite losing both games, the Swans have done plenty right through the first two weeks. It's now season on the line stuff against a Dockers side that totally underwhelmed in their opener.

Tips for the week:

Carlton vs. Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood

Essendon vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Richmond

St Kilda vs. Geelong

Brisbane vs. West Coast

North Melbourne vs. Melbourne

Fremantle vs. Sydney

Matt Walsh

Season total: 8

Certainty and why: The Hawks' gamestyle will trouble Carlton. A lot. And, the Blues have never been a 'backs-to-the-wall-response' team.

Upset and why: The Bombers didn't do a lot wrong last week against Hawthorn. I think at home, they could cover the Crows.

Tips for the week:

Carlton vs. Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood

Essendon vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Richmond

St Kilda vs. Geelong

Brisbane vs. West Coast

North Melbourne vs. Melbourne

Fremantle vs. Sydney

Jarryd Barca

Season total: 9

Certainty and why: Brisbane should be way too good against West Coast and it could get ugly, although I had that confidence in Carlton last week so, who really knows...

Upset and why: If you forced me to tip an upset, I'd be saying Sydney, but I'm still backing the home side and fully expect the Dockers to bounce back after an appalling effort against the Cats.

Tips for the week:

Carlton vs. Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood

Essendon vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Richmond

St Kilda vs. Geelong

Brisbane vs. West Coast

North Melbourne vs. Melbourne

Fremantle vs. Sydney

Christian Joly (Champion Data)

Season total: 7

Certainty and why: No doubt the Saints will show more after a poor performance last week, but Cats look way too strong to overcome at this stage.

Upset and why: North almost beat the Dees last time they played and the Kangaroos have only grown since then, a big chance to beat them for the time since 2019.

Tips for the week:

Carlton vs. Hawthorn

Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood

Essendon vs. Adelaide

Port Adelaide vs. Richmond

St Kilda vs. Geelong

Brisbane vs. West Coast

North Melbourne vs. Melbourne

Fremantle vs. Sydney