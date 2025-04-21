On Red Time, Mason Cox and Jarryd Barca imagine the very real (and very peaceful) prospect of a Gold Coast-GWS decider in 2025. (2:32)

Open Extended Reactions

After every round of the 2025 AFL season, ESPN's football writers will come together and determine who should hold a place in their rolling All-Australian team.

So, who deserves a coveted blazer if the season were to end right now?

ESPN's rolling All-Australian team (post-Round 6)

FB: Jacob Weitering (CARL), Sam Taylor (GWS), Lachie Whitfield (GWS)

HB: Dayne Zorko (BRIS), Darcy Moore (COLL), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)

C: Jordan Dawson (ADE), Matt Rowell (GC), Max Holmes (GEEL)

HF: Jack Higgins (STK), Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL), Toby Greene (GWS)

FF: Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL), Ben King (GC), Josh Treacy (FRE)

R: Tom De Koning (CARL), Nick Daicos (COLL), Zach Merrett (ESS)

I/C: George Hewett (CARL), Hugh McCluggage (BRIS), Andrew Brayshaw (FRE), Tom Liberatore (WB)

Changes from Round 4

INS: He's strung together multiple weeks of strong performances in the forward line, so Patrick Dangerfield comes straight in. George Hewett has been excellent for Carlton all season, and nabs a bench spot.

OUTS: It's maybe a little early, but we're pulling Sam Darcy from the team now instead of later. The phenom will miss months with a complicated knee injury. Caleb Serong falls from his bench spot.

In the mix

There were a few strong performances that will be worth considering, especially if there's consistent output. Zach Guthrie has been great in defence for the Cats, and Paul Curtis has been a goalscorer for North Melbourne, while Bailey Smith's start in hoops has been excellent.

A couple of players are on watch; Dayne Zorko had some really poor moments in the loss to Collingwood, and Toby Greene was poor in the loss to the Crows.