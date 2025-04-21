After every round of the 2025 AFL season, ESPN's football writers will come together and determine who should hold a place in their rolling All-Australian team.
So, who deserves a coveted blazer if the season were to end right now?
ESPN's rolling All-Australian team (post-Round 6)
FB: Jacob Weitering (CARL), Sam Taylor (GWS), Lachie Whitfield (GWS)
HB: Dayne Zorko (BRIS), Darcy Moore (COLL), Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera (STK)
C: Jordan Dawson (ADE), Matt Rowell (GC), Max Holmes (GEEL)
HF: Jack Higgins (STK), Riley Thilthorpe (ADEL), Toby Greene (GWS)
FF: Patrick Dangerfield (GEEL), Ben King (GC), Josh Treacy (FRE)
R: Tom De Koning (CARL), Nick Daicos (COLL), Zach Merrett (ESS)
I/C: George Hewett (CARL), Hugh McCluggage (BRIS), Andrew Brayshaw (FRE), Tom Liberatore (WB)
Changes from Round 4
INS: He's strung together multiple weeks of strong performances in the forward line, so Patrick Dangerfield comes straight in. George Hewett has been excellent for Carlton all season, and nabs a bench spot.
OUTS: It's maybe a little early, but we're pulling Sam Darcy from the team now instead of later. The phenom will miss months with a complicated knee injury. Caleb Serong falls from his bench spot.
In the mix
There were a few strong performances that will be worth considering, especially if there's consistent output. Zach Guthrie has been great in defence for the Cats, and Paul Curtis has been a goalscorer for North Melbourne, while Bailey Smith's start in hoops has been excellent.
A couple of players are on watch; Dayne Zorko had some really poor moments in the loss to Collingwood, and Toby Greene was poor in the loss to the Crows.