A long way to go: Rioli reaction stirs memories of Goodes, and nothing has changed

On the Footyology podcast, Rohan Connolly takes aim at racist footy fans who abused Port Adelaide's Willie Rioli in the wake of his social media post from the weekend. (1:27)

As the drama surrounding Willie Rioli continued during the week, one name kept popping into my head.

Adam Goodes is one of the best players Australian football has seen, a dual Brownlow medallist, four-time All-Australian, and three-time best and fairest,12th on the all-time games list with 372.

His exit from AFL football should have been a moment of universal acclaim. Instead it became one of the most shameful episodes in our game's history, Goodes effectively turning his back on the sport after it failed to support him amidst a disgraceful campaign of hatred directed his way.

His crime? Plenty will tell you it was because he "played for free kicks". Or other rationalisations which defy the timeline of the whole sordid episode. But there was only ever one underlying cause. That Goodes was a proud black man outspoken in his belief that an undercurrent of racism still plagued this country.

Rioli, of course, has a long, long way to go before he can match Goodes as a player. But when he posted an emotional diatribe on social media about his deep-seated "hatred" for Hawthorn, where his late father Willie senior had spent 1991 and where his cousin Cyril was a four-time premiership star, he triggered a familiar visceral response.

We literally never go through an AFL season without several examples of Indigenous players being racially vilified, either at games or on social media, so the follow-up to Rioli's contentious claims about Hawthorn's treatment of his father and cousin in that sense didn't surprise. It's more the vehemence of those reactions which are most telling.

As they always were with Goodes, for whom some of the almost pathological hatred was quite at odds with the supposedly far more benign motivation for his jeering, the hardly capital offence of staging for free kicks.

Football being the tribal game that it is, Hawthorn fans were never going to take too kindly to Rioli's claims so of course there was going to be blowback. But ask yourself this.

Had Rioli posted the same words talking about the alleged mistreatment of other family members as a white man, would the reaction have been nearly so fierce, in some cases bordering on unhinged, that the player had been forced not only to close their account, but to take some mental health leave? I very much doubt it.

No one will admit this, of course. For Goodes, it was "staging for free kicks" or for "bullying a young girl" in the case of the teenager he referred to MCG security in 2013 for calling him an "ape", but whom he then offered to counsel, refusing to press charges and calling on the media not to vilify her.

More laughably still, for some commentators, it was about doing a tribal war dance on the SCG and "threatening" some crowd members with an imaginary spear. There's always seemingly some other rationale, some plausible denial about the far more unpalatable truth of racial intolerance.