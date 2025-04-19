Dawson shines as Adelaide defeat Giants in AFL slog

Open Extended Reactions

Adelaide's ugly slog of an 18-point win over GWS is being admired as a beauty by coach Matthew Nicks.

The Crows remain among the AFL's early pacesetters after their gritty 7.10 (52) to 4.10 (34) triumph at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Captain Jordan Dawson (27 disposals, nine inside 50s) helped the Crows to fifth spot with a 4-2 win-loss record - the same as the fourth-placed Giants.

GWS kicked just one goal in a wind-swept opening half before rain in the third term further hampered ball-handling.

The gruelling, defensive nature of the win was treasured by Nicks, as it adds to the repertoire of his usually free-scoring Crows.

Izak Rankine celebrates a goal for the Crows. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"It won't be perfect every week but tonight was a really positive night," Nicks said.

"I enjoy footy as much as anyone, I enjoy watching a spectacle.

"But from a coaching point of view, my experience will tell you ... you have to be able to defend."

Adelaide led 3.5 to 1.4 at halftime and cashed in with three goals to one in the third term for a decisive 23-point buffer at the last change.

Skipper Dawson was superb with eight tackles and five clearances among his stats and his midfield mate Matt Crouch revelled in the heavy going with 26 touches and seven clearances.

Veteran Taylor Walker booted two majors, recruit Alex Neal-Bullen picked up 20 touches and a vital snapped goal and Reilly O'Brien (34 hitouts) ruled the ruck.

Max Michalanney was a defensive standout but forward Darcy Fogarty will be sent for scans on an injured left shoulder.

GWS had the top three ball-winners - Lachie Whitfield (39 disposals), Tom Green (36) and Lachie Ash (29).

But the visitors often burnt their chances with skill errors while sorely missing Coleman Medallist Jesse Hogan (calf) as an attacking focal point.

"We couldn't really get up and going at all," GWS coach Adam Kingsley said.

"Adelaide defended us quite well.

"We had opportunities to be better and we weren't and then they (Adelaide) were harder and tougher than us around the ball.

"We generated 14 shots for the game ... that's pretty ordinary."

Adelaide's attacking guns Walker, Riley Thilthorpe and Ben Keays all fired early with first-term goals as the home side built a 3.2 to 0.3 lead.

Scoring dried in the second term - GWS stalwart Josh Kelly kicked his side's first goal in the 11th minute, the only major of the quarter.

Adelaide backman Michalanney booted his first goal in his 50 AFL games in the opening play of the third quarter - his 45-metre effort put the hosts 19 points clear.

But Giant Darcy Jones threaded a reply to reduce the margin to 12 points, before a decisive patch for the Crows.

First, Neal-Bullen goaled in heavy traffic, then Walker converted after a high ruck infringement from Kieren Briggs.

The strikes gifted Adelaide breathing space, and they kept GWS at arm's length before 40,062 spectators in the final term.