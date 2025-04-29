Mason Cox breaks down how social media trolls are making life harder for AFL players, and what needs to change. (2:21)

Jamarra Ugle-Hagan is taking indefinite leave from the Western Bulldogs, deepening concerns about the key forward's health and his AFL future.

The 2020 No.1 draft pick may well have played his last game for the Bulldogs, given he has been out of action so far this season.

After several months of off-field struggles, the Bulldogs announced on Tuesday that Ugle-Hagan would be given whatever time he needs to deal with personal issues.

The Bulldogs had announced in January that he had been granted flexible training arrangements.

It was already unclear before this latest announcement when Ugle-Hagan would be back, amid speculation that the Bulldogs could let him go at the end of the season.

Ugle-Hagan has not been a regular face at Whitten Oval, with Bulldogs coach Luke Beveridge saying the 23-year-old's playing future was in the hands of the AFL.

The Western Bulldogs said on Tuesday that the decision on leave had been reached in conjunction with Ugle-Hagan, his family, his management and the AFL.

"Jamarra's health and wellbeing remains the absolute priority and he will be given whatever time he needs," football executive manager Sam Power said.

"We will continue to support Jamarra throughout this period."

The Bulldogs added a management plan had been developed with the player.

Ugle-Hagan's most recent game for the Bulldogs was last year's season-ending elimination final loss to Hawthorn.

He kicked 45 goals in 22 games in 2024, at times showing his vast potential as one of the AFL's top key forwards.

But rumours became rife over summer about his personal life, leading to the January announcement.

The Bulldogs are doing remarkably well on-field, despite Ugle-Hagan's issues and several other significant problems.

Captain Marcus Bontempelli missed the start of the season with a calf injury, while in-form key forward Sam Darcy is out of action until later this season because of knee surgery.

Luke Beveridge, who coached the Bulldogs to their drought-breaking 2016 premiership, is out of contract at the end of this season and it remains unclear whether he will stay with the club.