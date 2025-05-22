Fiercely loyal, locked in: Toby's growth evident over 250 magical games

Rumours of James Hird's return to Essendon are unfounded, but being spread throughout the media for clicks, says Rohan Connolly. (2:08)

The grade one class of a suburban Melbourne primary school was asked to draw three places where they felt peaceful and calm.

Toby Greene, aged six, drew three pictures of the same place - a football ground.

Born minutes before the opening bounce of the 1993 Grand Final, it seems Greene was destined to become a football star with his early passion and later natural talent and relentless work ethic.

Toby Greene was dreaming of playing footy since he was a kid. Supplied

And while the AFL journey hasn't always been peaceful and calm, it reaches a major milestone on Saturday against Carlton at Marvel Stadium in the form of 250 games.

The GWS captain, now 31, is the second Giant to reach the milestone, behind Cal Ward, but the first to have done so after debuting for the club.

Green's potential was always obvious.

It stood out to a WA star midfielder by the name of Stephen Coniglio who won the Larke Medal for player of the 2011 Under-18 national championships.

"We played Vic Metro in Perth, they just beat us and all the talk was about Dom Tyson and Jon Patton, who went Pick 1," Coniglio tells ESPN.

"But, I remember saying to Jaeger (best friend and fellow WA product Jaeger O'Meara) 'I reckon Toby Greene will be the best out of all of them.'

"He had something really special about him and I was proven right."

Toby Greene in action against the Magpies in Round 18, 2012. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images

Months later, the Giants would draft Coniglio with pick 2 and call Greene's name at pick 11.

Game 250 has been a long time coming for the game's most reported player ever.

Greene's 27 charges, for 15 weeks suspended, topped David Rhys-Jones' previous record of 25. His back pocket has also paid the price with a total of $38,725 in fines.

Former Giants captain Phil Davis says Green, who he played with for a decade, is all-in on all he does.

"He's the kind of guy who'd max out every aspect of his life - trained really, really hard, when he was with his friends he loved to have a good time, he was fiercely loyal. These days, his pursuit of off-field development doesn't get talked about a lot but he puts so much time into being a student, he's doing his MBA in business," he says.

"Apart from the 50 metre penalties, which have definitely decreased, it was always a joy to play with Toby. I had huge trust and belief in him - knowing he was never going to die wondering, he'd put the team first, play the right way and was the ultimate competitor.

"That level of calm you can bestow on someone by knowing you've got that kind of person running out with you is an incredible asset."

From teenage brute to veteran and leader, Davis also saw Greene grow up.

Toby Greene leads his side through the race ahead of the Giants' clash against Sydney in Round 8, 2025. Photo by Matt King/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

"Toby's reached a level of maturity through the back end of his career and I think that's why the public's perception has changed so much because people are seeing the great things that those in the tent at the Giants have seen his whole career."

Greene still has his flaws, of course.

"Whenever he comes to Melbourne, he wears my clothes and loses them. He still does it to this day, it's the one thing I hate," younger brother Ed says.

"As a brother, Toby is really loyal and he's always been there for Hughy (older brother) and I when we've been through some things."

Family means everything to Greene who has always deeply respected, protected and loved his mother Kate who raised three busy boys, who were often wrestling and fighting each other, as a single mum.

Greene's now grown a family of his own with partner Georgia Stirton and 15-month-old daughter Isla.

The couple were teenage sweethearts and Stirton, a talented basketballer, was there on draft night and for the Giants inaugural AFL game. She would later chase her own sporting goals in the US where she took up a college scholarship.

When she moved back to Australia, it wasn't long before her and Greene reunited.

"I returned around the time he was really becoming not just a player in the league but a really good player and he'd mentioned to me at times he'd had some really serious conversations with Giants staff about being at a crossroads in his career," Stirton recalls.

"He could keep getting in trouble and doing things that didn't benefit him or go down another path - work harder to become a superstar and create a legacy.

"Toby decided, and it was all him and a few good role models along the way, he made the decision he wanted to be great and it was at that point where he became a bit more professional and locked in."

In recent years, Greene has gone from co-captain to sole captain of the Giants, All-Australian captain and cemented his brilliance and consistency as the only player in the 18-team AFL era to average 20+ disposals and 1.5+ goals per game.

Fatherhood has also mellowed him.

"This girl is the light of his life, he's obsessed with Isla," Stirton says.

"Sometimes I watch him with her and I could never have imagined this softer side. There's something about daughters that change tough men.

"Look, Toby's not great around the house, he leaves a trail of destruction, but he's amazing with Isla. Gentle and all cuddles and kisses. I'm like 'Where's my affection!?'"

And on Saturday as Greene leads his team through the banner, Isla will be in his arms at the place that still brings him peace and calm.