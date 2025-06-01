Open Extended Reactions

Conventional football wisdom says in order to succeed, you need your best players playing well. But is it possible they play so well it actually gives you a false read on an entire team's capabilities? I wonder if Sydney is providing some decent evidence that might be the case?

What is indisputable only halfway through the season is that, barring some sort of miracle turnaround, the Swans, like Adelaide and GWS before them, are the latest victims of the "Grand Final thrashing curse".

Dean Cox's team would need to win at least nine of its last 11 games and have several other teams fall in a heap to even reach the finals. The Swans have come from nowhere to make it a couple of times over the years, but it ain't happening in 2025; they're simply too far gone.

Sydney have won just four games in 2025. Photo by Mark Evans/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Injuries clearly have taken a massive toll on the Swans' fortunes, Errol Gulden, Tom Papley and Callum Mills' extended absences enough to seriously disrupt any AFL list. There's been other loss of personnel which has severely upset the structure of Cox's teams. Now, with each passing defeat, you can feel Sydney's confidence ebbing away.

But even allowing for those factors, were the Swans actually, even at their highest peak last year, quite as good as we thought they were?

Take, for example, some of the more hyperbolic comparisons to Essendon's famous 2000 premiership outfit (which lost only one game in 25) made midway through last season, when Sydney was three games clear in top spot, with 13 wins from 14 games. Those look a little silly now.