Who are the 10 best players in the AFLW this season?

The AFLW gets underway in less than one week. That means it's time for ESPN's top 10 players heading into the league's 10th season.

A lot has happened and changed in the competition's short history, whether that's eight teams into 18, evolving from conference systems, mid-week fixtures, and marquee player signings. The list really does go on. But amongst all that evolution, which players have been able to adapt to the developing game styles over the years? And which young stars have burst onto the scene to make an immediate impact?

Narrowing down this list wasn't easy -- and yes, some notable names just missed the cut. But by digging into the stats, and analysing impact and importance, I have gathered what I believe a solid top 10. And if the Tasmania Devils came knocking for help in building a team, I reckon we'd see a premiership down at the Apple Isle in the blink of an eye. Take notes and get studying -- this is your cheat sheet.

1. Ebony Marinoff (Adelaide)

It would be utterly insane to name a top 10 without the reigning AFLW best and fairest winner at No. 1. Marinoff has been there since AFLW's first season and has adapted as the game continues to evolve with fresh bright talent coming through. She is coming off a record-breaking 2024 campaign in which she was named AFLPA MVP, AFLCA champion player of the year, and club best and fairest winner, became the first AFLW player to surpass 2000 disposals as well as earning her seventh All-Australian selection. Last year, Marinoff averaged 30.5 disposals, 459 metres gained, and a massive 12 tackles per game, all of which led the league. Once again she will be leading her beloved Crows, and searching for a fourth premiership. If she wins another flag, could Marinoff's first 10 seasons in the sport go down as the best ever?

2. Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

Garner is Ms. Consistent. Likened to Bulldogs superstar Marcus Bontempelli, many believe she is the greatest player to never win an AFLW best and fairest award. Being able to go forward and kick goals is one of the most important skillsets any midfielder can have, and Garner does just that. Being a taller mid, she can not only win clearances by getting her hands first on the ball, but also help create the attack for North Melbourne up the ground. Garner has elite game sense and is the ultimate competitor in every facet. Every AFLW fan should be excited to see what captaining for the first time will bring to Garner's game.

3. Ash Riddell (North Melbourne)

It would be a tad unfair to have one star Kangaroo midfielder and not the other, would it not? Last year, Riddell was the engine behind North Melbourne's midfield, averaging 29.3 disposals per game, while adding 6.6 tackles and three marks. Her relentless pressure and ability to control stoppages were pivotal in the Roos' premiership run. Riddell earned her fourth All-Australian nod and finished a close second in the best and fairest count to Marinoff, who took the medal with a record 23 votes to Riddell's 20. Beyond numbers, Riddell's vision and composure in critical moments turn tight contests into scoring chances. Her combination of elite work ethic, star leadership, and big game performances make her one of the best players in the competition and a nightmare match-up for opposition teams.

4. Monique Conti (Richmond)

It's remarkable to think Conti is only 25 years of age considering her résumé -- best on ground in the 2018 grand final, a league best and fairest, six All-Australian honours, and an extraordinary seven club best and fairest awards, including six straight for Richmond. Thos accomplishments rival anyone to have ever played in the AFLW. But statistics alone do not do justice to Conti's impact. Whether averaging nearly 28 disposals a game or breaking the lines with those signature bursts from the stoppage, Conti does not need a heap of the footy to leave her mark. She elevates teammates with her vision and quick ball movement, setting up plays others just don't see. Her movement through traffic is almost hypnotic, and defenders rarely have answers for her pace and silky skills once she is in full flight. Conti is central to Richmond's success, not just as a ball winner but as the architect of moments that shape matches. Her blend of speed, polish, and football smarts is as good as it gets, and that is exactly why she is a lock for any genuine top 10 list.

5. Aishling Moloney (Geelong)

Just three years into picking up the game and making herself at home with Geelong, Moloney has quickly become one of the most dangerous forwards in the league. In 2024, she broke the AFLW single-season goalkicking record and finished as the joint leading goalkicker with 21 majors, matching Brisbane's Taylor Smith. Moloney's six-goal haul against West Coast set a new club record and put her into the select group of players who have ever kicked six or more in a game. There is a fearlessness about the way she leads up at the ball and wheels onto her right to snap a goal on the run. Defenders know it's coming and still cannot stop her. Moloney is now the focal point of Geelong's attack, and now one of the most difficult forward match-ups in the game.

6. Ella Roberts (West Coast)

Roberts was one of the standout performers of the 2024 season, combining class, consistency, and versatility in a way few others could match. Playing a crucial role in West Coast's midfield and forward line, she averaged 21.4 disposals, 12.2 contested possessions, and 3.5 clearances per game. What makes Roberts such a dangerous player is her aerial ability; she finished among the top players in the league for contested marks, regularly giving her team an edge in the air. Under the new Daisy Pearce era at the Eagles, she earned her first All-Australian selection and was named club champion. Despite being only 19 years old, she plays with the maturity of a seasoned veteran. Roberts brings a level of poise and confidence that sets her apart from most players her age. She is not just a rising star, she is already among the best.

7. Mim Strom (Fremantle)

Strom has cemented herself as one of AFLW's most consistent and dominant rucks, with an impact that extends far beyond the stat sheet. A key figure in Fremantle's structure, she brings physicality, endurance, and leadership to every contest. In 2024, she led the league in hitouts, averaging 32.5 per game, and topped all rucks in disposals with 15.3 per game, remarkable numbers that earned her selection as the number one ruck in the All-Australian team. She acts like an extra midfielder in Fremantle's already dynamic on-ball unit, regularly contributing to contested possessions, clearances, and linking defence with attack. Strom broke the AFLW record for hitouts in a final with a tally of 55 against Essendon, proving her ability to step up on the biggest stage. She also took home Fremantle's best and fairest award.

8. Emma O'Driscoll (Fremantle)

O'Driscoll has become one of the most reliable and influential key defenders in the AFLW, now playing a crucial role in Fremantle's backline. Known for her intercept marking and smart positioning, the two-time All-Australian maintains one of the highest time on ground percentages in the league, highlighting her fitness and showing just how trusted she is by the coaching staff. O'Driscoll has an elite ability to read the play and cut off opposition attacks. She led the league in intercept possessions last season and constantly turned defence into attack with clean ball use and quick decision making. Known for being a composed and dependable figure under pressure, with a great sense of timing in the air and a natural ability to organise those around her, her presence in the defensive 50 is a major reason why the Dockers remained competitive through tough games.

9. Chelsea Biddell (Adelaide)

Arguably the most underrated player in the league, Biddell consistently delivers elite level performances with minimal fanfare. A cornerstone of Adelaide's defence, she combines composure, intelligence, and precision to quietly neutralise some of the AFLW's most dangerous forwards. Biddell stepped up significantly when key backline leader Sarah Allen missed the first half of the 2024 season, proving her value as a dependable defensive linchpin. The Crows consistently rank among the competition's toughest defensive teams, limiting opponents to just around 11% goal efficiency from inside 50 entries, the lowest in the league. Biddell's intercept marking and smart positioning are critical in shutting down opposition attacks before they can develop. Her ability to rise to the occasion was on full display in the preliminary final, where she collected 18 disposals, eight intercepts, and gained over 400 metres against a star-studded Brisbane forward line.

10. Ellie Blackburn (Western Bulldogs)

Recently names as one of the 25 greatest Bulldogs of the last 100 years, Blackburn is a true talisman of the club and the AFLW. She is a highlight machine, able to break away with pace from a congested stoppage, win a hard ball at the bottom of the pack, or kick a long range goal from outside 50, all of which set alarm bells of for any opposition coach. Before a season-ending foot injury in 2024, Blackburn was averaging 24 disposals, eight clearances, and six tackles per game. Returning in 2025 to a young Bulldogs side that has had a year to adjust to new coach Tam Hyatt makes Blackburn and the red, white and blue one to watch.