ESPN's top 10 must-watch AFLW players for season 2025

The AFLW is stacked full of talent, making it near impossible to narrow it down to a few select players to keep your eye on. While the players who sit top of the stats sheet each season receive awards and accolades, let's take a look at some of the other notable names with a great story behind them, that you'll want to be across as you tune into the 10th season of the AFLW.

Which players should you keep an eye on this season? ESPN/Getty Images.

1. Ash Centra (Collingwood)

Every year, all eyes are on the number on draft pick, and season 10 is no different. Centra is an 18-year-old from Seaspray in Victoria and was a star for the Gippsland Power and Vic Country last year, leading to the Pies using their top selection on her. It's Collingwood's second ever first draft pick, after Josh Fraser in 1999, and their first in the AFLW. The former basketballer is a 177cm utility, ruthless in the midfield, and has the skillset to easily transitions to a half-back flank. This is significant for the Magpies who finished as the 'wooden spooners' last year and will be looking to inject some fresh exuberance into the side. The club's confidence in her is clear, as they've already extended her contract into 2027.

2. Abbie McKay (Carlton)

One of the best legacy stories in the short lifespan of AFLW is Carlton skipper Abbie McKay. Having been named as the captain of the team earlier this year, she becomes the first ever AFLW player to captain the same club as her father, Andrew. After already having her name etched in the history books as the first woman drafted under the father-daughter rule, Abbie and her family are deeply entrenched in the club -- so much so that her younger sister Sophie was also drafted by the Blues in last year's draft, their hilarious sibling interactions documented on social media. McKay had some early set backs in her career but worked tirelessly to become a consistent selection for the Blues, and her improvement arc is one that younger players can look up to. Watching her play knowing all she has been through and overcome is electric, and now you can keep your eyes peeled for her this season too.

3. Ella Roberts (West Coast)

Roberts is a name you know if you watched any of West Coast's games last season. Easily identifiable with a ribbon in her hair and tall stature, the 20-year-old broke out in 2024, earning herself the Eagles best and fairest award. After an incredible first campaign at the top level, she simply took things to another level last season, giving fans several aerial marks, 'speccys', and powerful tackles to watch. Last year she was recognised as fan MVP, and she earned her first All-Australian selection. Her elite consistency and star quality is genuinely entertaining and if you're looking for a player to marvel at this season, Roberts is it.

Ella Roberts is set for another impressive season with the Eagles. Photo by Daniel Carson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

4. Aoibhín Cleary (Richmond)

One of the most appealing drawcards of the AFLW is the unmatched amount of crosscoders in the competition. Since inception, athletes were plucked from netball, hockey, soccer, basketball and one of the biggest groups of imports is the long line of Irishwomen from Gaelic Football. The last two seasons has seen the AFLW season dates change, which has meant for most that they've had to make a decision between playing footy in Ireland or Australia, but the parallels between the two codes are vast and deliver some of the best talent the AFLW has. Cleary is the most recent addition from Gaelic Football and is Richmond's first Irish player, coming from captaining Meath's Ladies Gaelic team and back-to-back All-Ireland championships in 2021 and 2022, earning All-Star honours both years, and being named Players' Player of the Year in 2022. She's 25 with a Masters of Accounting, too, and if the long list of lifetime achievements isn't already enough to get you to tune in, she was recruited by the Tigers for her speed, agility and endurance.

5. Lily Mithen (Gold Coast)

An inaugural and premiership player for the Demons, Mithen was involved in a complex six-club trade landing her at the Gold Coast Suns. Having been part of a highly-consistent, highly-skilled list at Melbourne, moving to an expansion side is a new start for Mithen who will have the chance to show her leadership and skills in a fresh environment. Being in a club with less recent consistency in its performances will allow Mithen to explore her footy potential even further and with over 80 games in the league under her belt she'll be a pillar of important experience for a younger side.

Lily Mithen will wear new colours in season 10. Photo by Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

6. Chloe Molloy (Sydney)

The former Collingwood star-turned-Sydney Swans captain was set for a huge season last year before things took an unfortunate turn. Molloy booted the first goal for the Swans in Round 1, before rupturing her ACL the next game and sitting on the sidelines for the rest of the season. As one of the competition's brightest stars, fans missed watching her on-field magnetism, crafty goal sense, and leadership. Molloy is on track to return with full force this season and when she runs out, it will be a triumphant return for one of the game's biggest and best players after a tough year.

7. Alice O'Loughlin (North Melbourne)

Every now and then, you realise there's a player that's been slipping under your radar, so allow us to put O'Loughlin on yours. The young forward became a premiership player for North Melbourne last year and played a huge role in their success. In her breakout 2024 season, she kicked an impressive 14 goals from 10 games, doubling her previous output and establishing herself as a reliable scoreboard threat. In Round 10 against the Suns, she slotted four goals, and booted three in their grand final victory to earn a best on ground vote. Not only is she fantastic to watch on the field, she has an approachable and relaxed manner off it, making her a great advocate for the league, remaining true to herself with humour and humility.

Alice O'Loughlin celebrates a goal for the Roos. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

8. Eliza West (Hawthorn)

Hawthorn's now-vice-captain is a player to watch closely in 2025. West was struggling to remain consistent in the Demons' side before moving to the Hawks last year, and she proved herself in a dominant way. West won the club's best and fairest while leading across key midfield metrics like disposals, contested possessions, tackles, clearances and ground-ball gets. Sometimes a player just needs to find the right environment for them to thrive and this is exactly what West has done. If last year is anything to go by, we are in for a spectacle as she takes her game to another level again.

9. Shineah Goody (Port Adelaide)

Another player who has flown under the radar, Goody built confidence and consistency in her debut 2024 season, finishing as runner up in the Rising Star count and earning Port Adelaide's best first-year player award. Seen by many as the best midfielder in the 2023 draft class, Goody burst onto the AFLW scene in 2024, averaging 13 disposals, three marks, and 5.3 tackles, showing composure beyond her years. If Goody continues developing into a midfield cornerstone like we expect, she will be hard to ignore in season 2025.

10. Mim Strom (Fremantle)

Widely considered the AFLW's top ruck in 2024, Strom rewrote the record books with a massive 390 hit-outs -- an all-time single-season high. Her impact extended well beyond stoppages, too, often influencing contests through crucial intercept marks and relentless tackling pressure. Named Fremantle's best and fairest and unsurprisingly named first ruck in the All-Australian team last year, she's an imposing figure who dominates the field and brings genuine joy to fans who watch her. Whether you're drawn in by her physicality or you're chasing a few extra fantasy points, she's one to keep tabs on for sure.