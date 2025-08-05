'I had to learn to be patient': Freo's Stannett finally ready for captaincy challenge

Mason Cox believes former teammate Jack Ginnivan was unfairly targeted by a reporter after his 'bird' gesture against the Crows. (2:19)

Last year was meant to go very differently for Freo's skipper Ange Stannett. But an unfortunate ACL injury at the start of pre-season derailed what was meant to be her first year in charge.

"I had to learn to be patient and be very level-headed on the bench when I was having my game day role," Stannett told ESPN.

Even though the 28-year-old faced adversity and wasn't able to contribute on the field, she learned a lot about herself and her teammates.

And it's meant that, coming into 2025 and Season 10 of the AFLW, she is excited to lead from the front and not from the sidelines.

Stannett sees her year off as a major setback, but one which helped her evolve, and to her credit, she stayed focused on her leadership, and her Dockers were able to jump from a 13th placed side in 2023 to playing and winning a final in 2024.

"It meant that I absolutely had to lean into the shared load, lean into our other leaders in the group and other girls, because they're all incredible leaders in their own right," she said.

"It was definitely one to learn to just take the breath and help steady the ship at times.

Ange Stannett had to learn to lead from just the sideline in 2024. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

"There was so much to take away from last season and you see the game from a different angle.

"You learn a lot about your teammates, what makes them tick, how they go with challenges, how we go when we're going really well as well.

"All of that's hopefully going to help me lead the group even better this season once I'm out on the field."

The Dockers are in their third season under coach Lisa Webb and Stannett says the group has a greater understanding of what they need to execute in order to rise further up the ladder in 2025.

"We went from really trying to learn and implement it last season ... and again, we've tried to build on what we were doing last season as well, that continuity and game plan helps," she said.

"Taking ownership for whatever role it was we had out on the field or off the field as well. I think we took really big steps forward for that sort of accountability. So that people could just ... play their game, play with instinct, which suits our game style really well.

"We had so many additions last season that brought in different experience, maturity."

Mim Strom (middle) joined by Dockers teammates Emma O'Driscoll (right) and Aisling McCarthy (left) as they pose with their 2024 All-Australian blazers. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

While the Dockers recruited Ashleigh Brazille, Gabby Newton and Aisling McCarthy who added experience and class, they have also developed talent from their own backyard, such as players like Mim Strom.

The 2024 All-Australian ruck is poised to take another step, and her skipper says she's "one of the hardest workers" in the league.

"She takes it to another level every single year. She's one of the hardest workers. She prepares like an absolute professional," Stannett said.

"Mim's ruck craft is incredible, but it's her ability to get around the ground -- she's another midfielder for us."

She's not the only Strom making waves in the west, as her newly-drafted sister Indi joined the club in the offseason at pick 51.

"[And] she's got her brother who's down at the club, actually, who's the ruck coach too," Stannett added with a laugh.

Stannett's first official hit out as Fremantle skipper is against Port Adelaide in Round 1 on Sunday, Aug. 17.