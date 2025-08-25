Open Extended Reactions

The 2025 AFLW season is well underway! Stay abreast of all the Round 3 fixtures, expert tips, news, results and reaction as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

Richmond vs. Essendon

TIO Stadium, 7:15pm (AEST)

What to watch for: AFLW's Indigenous Round kicks off with a 'Dreamtime' clash in Darwin between Richmond and Essendon. It's set to be a hot contest -- both literally and figuratively. The Bombers are aiming to continue their winning streak but will have to do it without star forward Bonnie Toogood, who has been suspended for two matches. The question is: who will step up in her absence? Meanwhile, the Tigers are searching for their first win of the season. It will be up to their midfield, led by Monique Conti, to halt the Dons' dominant on-ball brigade, which has been smashing teams in clearances and providing silver service to their forwards. Richmond will also be counting on veterans Katie Brennan and Caitlin Greiser to lift after a disappointing outing against the Bulldogs, where the Tigers failed to take a single mark inside 50.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 10 points.

Richmond and Essendon will come face-to-face in Darwin for the annual 'Dreamtime' game for the second time. Photo by Dylan Burns/AFL Photos via Getty Images

SATURDAY, AUGUST 30

GWS vs. Adelaide

Henson Park, 1:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: After a disappointing Round 1 performance, the Crows are back following a big win against the Cats, and now they have to keep their momentum going against GWS. The Giants' last win was over a year ago, losing again to the Pies last week. In order to remain in touch with Adelaide they will need to bring the pressure; GWS have applied a tackle efficiency of 60.6% -- well below the competition average of 70.3%. Expect a big game from Tarni Evans who has been electric and accurate in front of goal with her booming left foot. The Crows, who are spoilt for choice up forward, will be searching for a big win and boost in percentage.

ESPN tip: Crows by 56 points.

St. Kilda vs. West Coast

RSEA Park, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: After such a high in Round 1 and a low in Round 2, the Saints will be eager to bounce back and luckily for them, they know where to start -- Everywhere. St Kilda were smashed in almost every team stat imaginable last week, apart from tackles, but that only highlights how often they were second to the ball. With an inside 50 efficiency of just 33.3% and only two contested marks for the entire game, Round 3 is where the Saints need Jesse Wardlaw to step up and bring her X-factor. For Daisy Pearce's Eagles, it starts at the source, through their attacking midfield chains. But it's time for others around Ella Roberts to lift, too. The reliance on the 20-year-old has become obvious, and opposition sides have taken note. Stop her, and you stop the Eagles.

ESPN tip: Saints by 8 points.

Geelong vs. Sydney

GMHBA Stadium, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Coming off a massive 82-point win over Gold Coast, this weekend's clash against Geelong might be Sydney's biggest test yet. Chloe Molloy has slotted back into the side with ease, booting 11 goals in two games, but it's not just the Swans skipper the Cats will need to worry about. Zippy Fish is coming off back-to-back 27-disposal performances and has been a key cog in Sydney's smooth transition from defence into attack. Meanwhile, Montana Ham is looking sharp as a tall midfielder who can hit the scoreboard -- almost Bontempelli-esque. But after two big wins, the question remains: how will the Swans fare against a genuine top-eight contender? Despite the losses, Geelong have been playing strong footy against premiership threats North Melbourne and Adelaide. Back at home, the Cats will be keen to make amends for last week's missed opportunities, and Aishling Moloney will be one to watch, ready to deliver a few highlights for the home crowd.

ESPN tip: Cats by 6 points.

Port Adelaide vs. Gold Coast

Alberton Oval, 5:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: With some of the best young stars in the league, Port Adelaide looked set to become one of the most exciting teams of 2025. But so far, it hasn't quite clicked. Slow starts have cost the Power in back-to-back weeks, and Round 2 was particularly brutal, a 72-point loss at the hands of the reigning premiers. As they return to Alberton to face the Suns, Port will be desperate to climb off the bottom of the ladder and rediscover the form that took them to a preliminary final just last year. It starts with winning uncontested possessions, an area they were soundly beaten in against North Melbourne, finishing with 72 fewer than the Roos. They'll also need more aggression in their attacking half after conceding 26 forward-half turnovers last week. In a similar storyline, the Suns are leading early-season wooden spoon predictions. But they've got the physical edge at the contest, and it's time to use it. With bigger bodies like Charlie Rowbottom, Darcie Davies, and Havana Harris around the ball, the Suns have the strength to outmuscle any side, but will Port's speed and spread prove too powerful?

ESPN tip: Power by 33 points.

Western Bulldogs vs. Hawthorn

Mission Whitten Oval, 7:15pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Windy conditions out in Frankston last week may have halted Hawthorn's scoring ability with 3.12 (30), but it hasn't stopped 'Hok Ball' in 2025 and they are looking like serious contenders. On Saturday night they face the Western Bulldogs at home who got their first taste of victory last weekend and will be hungry for more. Laura Stone in her second season has been quietly achieving and is beginning to be a secret weapon for the Hawks, teams usually focusing on stopping Emily Bates, Aine McDonagh, and Greta Bodey, just to name a few. Meanwhile, Lou Stephenson will be hoping to get the upper hand on her former side after shifting forward this season. But it's the Alice Edmonds-Isabelle Pritchard combo that the Hawks must look out for. Pritchard has picked up where she left off and Edmonds is looking like one of the more in-form rucks of the competition.

ESPN tip: Hawks by 25 points.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 31

Collingwood vs. Melbourne

Victoria Park, 1:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Collingwood finally broke their drought in Round 2, claiming their first win in 331 days. Hopefully, they celebrated the hard-fought victory, because a much bigger test awaits at Victoria Park. This time, they face a side thriving on their redemption tour. The Demons are well and truly back in 2025 and may even be better than before. A commanding win over St Kilda saw Tayla Harris boot four goals in the first half, while captain Kate Hore was everywhere, racking up 26 disposals, 14 score involvements, and one goal. Their run-and-carry game is electric to watch especially when Alyssa Bannan gets involved. However, they'll have to do it without star midfielder Olivia Purcell, who heartbreakingly tore her ACL for the second time after an instrumental start to the season. Injuries are something Collingwood know all too well, too. The Pies are still without several key players, including Bri Davey, Jordyn Allen, and Nell Morris-Dalton. But their absence has opened the door for the next generation with Ash Centra, Lucile Cronin, and Violet Patterson all stepping up to the challenge.

ESPN tip: Demons by 80 points.

Fremantle vs. North Melbourne

Fremantle Community Bank Oval, 3:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Fremantle face the tough task of taking on last year's grand finalists in back-to-back weeks, and after a dismal showing against Brisbane, they'll be desperate to prove that performance was out of character. If they want to be taken seriously as contenders in 2025, the Dockers must bounce back and there's no better way to do it than by toppling North Melbourne. Lisa Webb will be turning to her senior players to lift, as it's clear that a standout performance from Aisling McCarthy alone won't be enough to carry them over the line. Stopping Jas Garner will be priority number one. After a monstrous six-goal, 31-disposal game last week, she's in unstoppable form. But the Dockers will also have to find a way to limit the influence of Ash Riddell and Mia King, who continue to power North's midfield dominance. The Kangaroos are deadly on turnover, they piled on 75 points from intercept possessions against Port Adelaide. Their ability to force errors and then punish them on the scoreboard could spell trouble for Fremantle, especially if their two-way running isn't sharp from the opening bounce.

ESPN tip: Kangaroos by 35 points.

Brisbane vs. Carlton

Brighton Homes Arena, 5:05pm (AEST)

What to watch for: Brisbane are back at home this week and face a young Carlton side eager to make more statements. The Blues haven't beaten the Lions since 2020 and a lot's changed since then, so what better way to mark a new era by beating a powerhouse team of the league. It sounds great, but it's not that easy. Brisbane last week matched their third-biggest winning margin. They made the most of their opportunities all day, scoring an accurate 17.3 (105) on the back of 26 more inside 50s. Although Harriet Cordner has been solid down back, coming off a career-high 13 intercept possessions in addition to a career-high 11 rebound-50s, and 22 disposals. Although, is it enough to hold off a scary forward line with the likes of Dakota Davidson, Taylor Smith, Courtney Hodder, and an attacking midfield? Along with this, it's the Blues' low scoring games that are a worry -- they have been involved in the two lowest-scoring games of the season. The Lions last week were quite the opposite. A big game from Mimi Hill, Maddy Guerin, and Abbie McKay is a must if they want it to go their way.

ESPN tip: Lions by 60 points.