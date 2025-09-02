Each AFL finalist's biggest X-Factor for September action

Open Extended Reactions

You hear the phrase "X-Factor" a lot more around this time of an AFL season. Why? Because finals aren't just the continuation of the football we've spent six months already watching. The game goes to a higher level, the pressure amped up, the ramifications magnified.

And with the best up against the best, to prevail requires more even than just doing the basics right. It needs something out of the box, something special; not just the usual, but the unexpected, or the unstoppable.

Not many players are capable of being that man for their finalists. But we think these guys might just be that difference this September.

Adelaide: Ben Keays

Keays' X-Factor status was already large. But it might have gained even more significance after the suspension of Izak Rankine. And it's not just his "heart and soul" component, the passionate forward/midfielder keeping the Crows on an emotional edge. It's his capacity to deliver a burst of explosive football, be it via a brace of goals or some quick touches around the contest to wrest back momentum. Keays has kicked 35 goals this season, but his tackling and pressure inside 50 has been just as vital. Adelaide is potent and efficient, but Keays could be the man who makes them explosive enough, too, to go all the way.

Geelong: Patrick Dangerfield

Isn't this like proclaiming water to be wet? Well, no, because the Brownlow medallist in his twilight has switched categories of player, from the constant possession-winning superstar to deliverer of potentially match-winning cameos near goal. Dangerfield spends more time on the bench and a lot less time around the contest these days, where his numbers have more than halved, but his 27 goals are already as many as he's kicked since 2019, and he's Geelong's leading goal assist player. He may be 35, but if there's a big final hanging in the balance, how many players would you be more confident could bring home the bacon? Not many.

Patrick Dangerfield looms large as a burst player this finals series. Photo by Michael Willson/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Brisbane: Zac Bailey

Think about X-Factor for the Lions and you invariably head towards the name Charlie Cameron. But in 2025, the small forward has been surpassed both in performance and in terms of opposition threat by Bailey, who was last week appropriately rewarded with All-Australian selection. Bailey covers all the bases for Brisbane. He's dangerous around goal, his 33 goals behind only Logan Morris. He's got a handy habit of kicking clutches of goals in quick time, too. He's selfless, equal third for goal assists. And he's versatile, still spending plenty of time as an inside midfielder. And it's both there, as well as in the forward 50, where his genuine explosiveness and pace is such a huge asset.

Zac Bailey can influence the play in the forward line and thorugh the midfield. Russell Freeman/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Collingwood: Jordan De Goey

Most teams have a handful of players who might be termed their team's biggest X-Factor. I'd argue this guy is more clearly his team's than perhaps any other finalist. And yes, even off a limited preparation and game time. We already know how good a big occasion player is the popular Magpie (think the 2018 and 2023 grand finals for starters). But it's De Goey's capacity to grab a game by the scruff of the neck which sets him apart, arguably even more so than consistent machine-like performance of a Nick Daicos. The Pies need all the spark they can get this September. De Goey is all that and more.

GWS: Aaron Cadman

The usual suspects were growing predictably restless about the No. 1 draft pick even midway through his second season last year. They should be embarrassed now, such has been the extent of Cadman's "breakout" in 2025. The exciting still-21-year-old had been more conspicuous even before his then-career best five goals against Brisbane in Round 14, and now the goals are flowing like wine, 28 of them in his last 10 games. Jesse Hogan, Toby Greene and Cadman have shared neatly 130 goals, and while the senior pair will clearly take the bulk of opposition focus, it's Cadman who could very well be the Giant to get off the chain.

Aaron Cadman has had a breakout year, and could cash in this September. Photo by Chris Hyde/AFL Photos/via Getty Images

Fremantle: Luke Jackson

X-Factor can mean a number of things, but if you want to couch it in terms purely of dangerous versatility, you won't get many better examples than the Freo big man. In his third season with the Dockers, Jackson has gone to another level, in the process busting some previously rigid stereotypes about how a ruckman works. Tall but mobile (average 18 disposals) and a capable forward, Jackson has averaged a goal per game in attack, split the ruck duties with Sean Darcy, and at times even been part of the centre square set-up as a ground level starter roving to Darcy! A very hard match-up for opponents.

Gold Coast: Daniel Rioli

The Suns have just three players on their books who have played finals. Rioli is one. But his X-Factor is more than that. Rioli's run and creativity off half-back has been a huge addition for the Suns, and his impact on this team was obvious as it foundered without him after Rioli fractured a fibula in his 200th game in July. Gold Coast had lost much of its flair and quick ball movement in losses to both GWS and Port Adelaide before Rioli's return against Essendon. If the Suns are to upset Freo in Perth, you can take it as a given Rioli will have played a key part.

Could Daniel Rioli's finals experience come in handy for the Suns? Chris Hyde/Getty Images

Hawthorn: Josh Weddle

Of course there are obvious similarities between the young Hawk and Sydney star Nick Blakey, and not just physical resemblance. But you get an idea of Weddle's importance to the Hawks' finals plans that he appears likely to come straight back into the team despite nine weeks out with a serious back injury and only 50 per cent game time in his return at VFL level last Saturday. Weddle's line-breaking run off half-back is exactly the burst capacity Hawthorn needs and has at times this season lacked. He is just the man who can turn the Hawks from a solid finals team into something more spectacular.