On the Footyology podcast, Rohan Connolly says allowing Zach Merrett and Jordan Ridley to leave the Bombers would be like a 'cultural atomic bomb' going off at the club. (0:38)

Connolly: Essendon 'cannot afford' to let Merrett, Ridley walk (0:38)

Open Extended Reactions

Unrestricted free agent Jack Silvagni has chosen St Kilda as his new home, according to reports.

A father-son selection for the Blues, Silvagni played 128 games across 10 seasons since his 2015 debut.

He is the son of Blues great Stephen Silvagni, who played 312 games for Carlton, and the grandson of Sergio Silvagni, who made 239 appearances for the club.

"Whilst the decision was not easy to leave the football club, I felt the time was right to explore another opportunity," Silvagni said in a statement last week.

"I want to say a huge thank you to everyone at the club for their support during my time there, I sincerely appreciate the opportunity this club has given me and my family."

Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs were also interested in the versatile defender.

Silvagni's exit follows fellow free agent Tom De Koning's departure, who will also join the Saints on a bumper eight-year deal.

More to come.