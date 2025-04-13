Open Extended Reactions

In Round 5 of the 2025 AFL season, Zak Butters showed why he's important to Port Adelaide, and a veteran Cat starred. But the Eagles were historically bad, at least in one stat. Here's whose stocks are up and down.

Our footy experts cast their eye over the week's action to find out whose stocks are up -- whether it's a coaching masterstroke or a player having a blinder -- and whose are down.

Zak Butters was instrumental for the Power in their huge win, but West Coast were historically bad in one area of the game. ESPN/Getty Images

Adelaide

Stocks up: Geez, who knew Ben Keays was this good!? Yet again the former Lion was among Adelaide's best players, this time kicking three goals from 18 disposals, and being involved in six scoring chains. Keays has now kicked 11 goals for the season, and at least one in every game dating back to Round 14 last year. What a fantastic pick up he's been for the Crows.

Stocks down: He's had a great start to the season, but Thursday night was one to forget for skipper Jordan Dawson. Just 21 disposals at a horrid 38% efficiency, including three missed shots for goal, was the story of Dawson's game against the Cats. We doubt he'll play a worse game in 2025.

Brisbane

Stocks up: Where do you begin!? The dominant midfield, the resilience, Chris Fagan? All are worthy stocks up candidates, but so too is Eric Hipwood. The much-maligned key forward had his best game in, well, let's just say a long, long time, on Saturday afternoon. Hipwood booted a game-high five goals, including two pivotal majors in a tense final term. Believe it or not, in just one game he doubled his goal tally for the season.

Stocks down: The AFL needs to admit the decision to schedule Brisbane and the Western Bulldogs, one of the games of the round, out at Norwood Oval was a slap in the face to the reigning premier. Funnily enough, the bottom four all featured at Adelaide Oval during Gather Round, but the best team in the league can't get a guernsey. Make it make sense...

Carlton

Stocks up: Back. To. His. Best. We haven't seen the best of Sam Walsh in 2025 ... until now. The hard-working Carlton midfielder put on a clinic at Adelaide Oval on Saturday afternoon, leading his side to its much needed first win of the campaign. Walsh kicked an equal career-high three goals from his 37 disposals. He also had 11 contested possessions, 13 score involvements, and five clearances. Shoutout to George Hewett, too, who finished the game with a career-best 39 disposals.

Stocks down: One of the big stories of the week was the return of Harry McKay to the Blues' line-up. Unfortunately for Carlton fans, that didn't even last a quarter with the spearhead subbed out of the game early with concussion symptoms. Tough break.

Sam Walsh put together his best game of the season. Photo by Sarah Reed/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Collingwood

Stocks up: It's amazing what some guys can do if just given the opportunity. Ned Long was no exception on Friday night against the Swans. The fringe Magpie got the starting nod in the centre square and played every bit like an experienced midfielder, tallying 29 disposals, 17 contested possessions, an equal game-high nine clearances, and 10 score involvements. Unreal stuff!

Stocks down: Those that subscribe to the theory old teams can't win premierships need to give up that idea once and for all. The Magpies are one of the oldest teams on record and continue to run out games brilliantly. It's two oldest players, Scott Pendlebury and Steele Sidebottom, are both in tremendous touch, and are showing no signs of slowing down.

Essendon

Stocks up: If Zach Merrett's stocks rise any higher he'll be the Brownlow Medal favourite. You know what, we wouldn't put it past him. The Essendon skipper had another dominant night, leading his side to a huge win over the disappointing Demons with a game-high 37 disposals, 14 contested possessions, and nine score involvements.

Stocks down: There aren't usually too many -- if any at all -- negatives in wins like that, but you can't help but feel for Essendon ruckman Nick Bryan who has a suspected ACL injury coming out of the game. An unfortunate blow for a player who was just establishing himself at the level.

Fremantle

Stocks up: How about Josh Treacy!? He may not be the biggest name in AFL circles but boy is he playing like a genuine star of the game. The 22-year-old kicked a career-high six majors against the Tigers to shoot up to equal first in the race for the Coleman Medal. Also, is there a more consistent player in the league than Andrew Brayshaw? The hard-working, two-way midfielder put together a four-quarter masterpiece in the Barossa. Brayshaw led his club with 31 disposals, 14 contested possessions, and 10 tackles, always showing up in the right place at the right time.

Stocks down: While one young key forward starred for Fremantle, another failed to fire. The highly touted Jye Amiss had just one kick against Richmond, despite the Dockers enjoying a 65-36 inside 50 advantage on the day. Aside from his bag of four goals in the derby a few weeks back, Amiss has kicked just two other goals for the season.

Josh Treacy booted six goals for the Dockers. Photo by James Elsby/AFL Photos via Getty Images

Geelong

Stocks up: Is this prime Patrick Dangerfield!? For the second week in a row the 2016 Brownlow medallist tore the game apart for the Cats. Dangerfield patrolled the forward line and booted another four goals to lift the Cats to a monster win over his old side, and 2025 contender, Adelaide. Even at age 35, he might still be the club's best and most important player.

Stocks down: Considering the Cats booted 119 points you'd have thought Shannon Neale would have a few more than just seven of them. The developing forward struggled to get into the game on Thursday night, a familiar sign throughout his three-year career. Just five goals through five games isn't exactly the sort of output Cats fans would have been hoping for this season.

Gold Coast

Stocks up: If you don't watch much of the Suns, claiming Ben Long is in contention for an All-Australian blazer may sound a tad far-fetched, but we assure you it most definitely is not. The former Saint has been one of the biggest improvers in the league over the past 12 months, once again playing a dynamic role forward of centre as Gold Coast put the Kangaroos to the sword. Long kicked another three goals -- he now has 10 from four games -- and had eight score involvements and three tackles.

Stocks down: How long will it be before the Suns naysayers disappear for good? Every year Gold Coast promises so much but promptly fall flat. This year, at 4-0, it just feels different. The Suns will be a finalist in 2025. Book it.

GWS

Stocks up: Now there's the Toby Greene we've come to know and love! the Giants skipper was sensational in Norwood, kicking five goals from six marks and 17 disposals against the Saints, who didn't have many answers. Greene's ability to work up and down the ground to impact around stoppage and still be the most dangerous forward -- highlighted by his three majors in the third term when GWS really kicked away -- is exactly why he is so highly rated.

Stocks down: He definitely does not need to fire every week, especially with stars such as the aforementioned Greene and Jesse Hogan in the same forward line, but Jake Riccardi would have hoped for more on Sunday afternoon, finishing with one major but the lowest disposal efficiency on the ground (36%).

Hawthorn

Stocks up: If it wasn't for Jack Gunston, that scoreline would have read a lot worse for Sam Mitchell's side. It seemed the Hawks' only route to goal was through the dead-eye veteran, who finished his night with six majors from seven marks and 15 possessions.

Stocks down: ... But that right there was the problem. Other than Gunston -- and perhaps James Sicily's switch to the forward line in the second half -- no Hawthorn forward really threatened or had anywhere near enough impact on the contest. Most notably, electric duo Jack Ginnivan (scoreless from 12 possessions) and Nick Watson (scoreless from nine) completely failed to fire.

Melbourne

Stocks up: There haven't been many positives out of the Demons this season -- barring the blooding of some impressive youngsters. But a player who deserves his plaudits is running defender Jake Bowey, who again can hold his head high after 23 disposals (six intercepts), and six marks. He's tough, he's skilful, and he has been their most consistent player in 2025.

Stocks down: There's no shortage of Demons whose stocks have been tumbling in 2025 but Jacob van Rooyen is someone many would have expected to be going in the other direction. Van Rooyen has kicked just four goals for the year, and was held scoreless against the Bombers. Are we being too critical? Maybe. But with so many young key forwards dominating the game, we'd love to see more from van Rooyen.

North Melbourne

Stocks up: Having Luke Davies-Uniacke ink a new seven-year deal during the week was a MASSIVE win for the Kangaroos. The talented midfielder was arguably his side's best player against the Suns on Saturday afternoon. Davies-Uniacke picked up 26 disposals as well as a team-high eight clearances and team-high eight inside 50s.

Stocks down: We'll call it the killer instinct, that's what was lacking for North Melbourne this week. It was anyone's game at the final change between the Kangaroos and Suns and yet Gold Coast wound up winning by nine goals. The Roos have shown some improvement, but if they want to go to that next level, and be a competitive side week in and week out, you just cannot afford terms where you cough up 7+ majors.

Port Adelaide

Stocks up: Boy do they love playing in a grudge match, the Power. No, they weren't the ones seeking revenge, but they knew they were up against one of the league's best and it felt like their season was already on the line, and that's exactly how they played. Credit can be shared all over the field, but a massive kudos needs to go out to the midfield: Zak Butters (33 disposals and eight clearances) was instrumental, as was Jason Horne-Francis (29 and seven) and Willem Drew 26 and eight), not to mention Connor Rozee's return of 28 touches, two goals, and 546 metres gained from half-back. No doubt you enjoyed that one, Port fans.

Stocks down: Yeah, that first half was sensational. Absolutely sensational. But almost (we reiterate -- almost) choking it? Their inability to put the game away almost meant the biggest comeback in AFL history was on for the Hawks, and going from a 71-point lead just before half time to a 22-point lead with plenty of time on the clock definitely put hearts in mouths around Adelaide Oval.

Richmond

Stocks up: Getting more opportunity in the guts of the midfield this year, Kamdyn McIntosh has looked right at home. The two-time Richmond premiership player has become a handy run-with player, restricting some of the competition's best names in the early part of the season. This week he went head-to-head with Caleb Serong and held him to a season-low in clearances while also managing to win 19 disposals and kicking a goal of his own.

Stocks down: You've got to feel for Tom Lynch. He's trying hard, he's clearly still underdone, and he's just not getting the opportunity his talent craves. The 32-year-old forward kicked one goal against Fremantle before being subbed out in the second half and cutting a dejected figure on the back of the Tigers' bench.

St Kilda

Stocks up: Hugo Garcia is going to be a good player for a long time in this Saints midfield and not only has he established himself as one of the biggest improvers in the game this season, he is becoming one of their most impactful players, too. Garcia, who is still just 19 years of age, picked up an equal career-high 23 disposals (which he has twice in three weeks), and had four clearances against the Giants, in another outing worth tipping the hat to.

Stocks down: Unfortunately for Jimmy Webster, when you finish the game as the lowest-rated player on the ground via the AFL player ratings metric, you're probably going to feature in this column! Just the -1.1 for the Saints defender on Sunday, who was tasked with the ever-difficult Toby Greene job.

Sydney

Stocks up: He hasn't quite hit the heights of 2024, but Isaac Heeney's game against the Magpies was something to behold. The two-time All-Australian led his side in disposals, clearances, score involvements, and inside 50s, and kicked two brilliant goals. It just wasn't enough.

Stocks down: He's been a great AFL servant for many years but is the end near for Joel Hamling? The 32-year-old key back was consistently beaten by the Magpie tall forwards, out-muscled and out-marked at every opportunity. If you're in the side purely to defend, you must be able to put up at least some resistance. Surely!?

West Coast

Stocks up: There's just something about Reuben Ginbey. He's not racking it up, but he's also not playing in the midfield, where he'll almost certainly end up once the Eagles can finally build their list evenly. He's being trusted with defensive duties at the moment and while he will get beaten at times, he's tough enough to handle the big jobs, his effort is uncompromising, and he has the right never-say-die attitude. They've got a good one.

Stocks down: It was a battle of two winless teams and the Eagles allowed the Blues to look like a legit premiership contender. The West Coast Eagles Football Club was supposed to be an improved side from 12 months ago, but outside of one quarter against the Lions, have looked anything but that. The Eagles have now lost seven straight games, five of them by 10+ goals. Don't be surprised if the 'priority pick' discussion bobs up again at some point this year.

West Coast has slumped to a 0-5 start. Photo by Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Western Bulldogs

Stocks up: The recruitment of Matt Kennedy from Carlton was hardly a needle mover in the AFL world, but what a difference he's made to the Bulldogs midfield, particularly with captain Marcus Bontempelli and Adam Treloar both sidelined. Against the Lions, Kennedy had another 27 disposals, six clearances, and a goal. He's now averaging 25 disposals, six clearances, and 10 contested possessions per outing at his new club.

Stocks down: It can't really be anything other than coughing up a 39-point lead, can it? Sure, it was against the Lions, the reigning premiers, and they've pulled off comeback after comeback this season, but conceding nine consecutive goals in any game is simply inexcusable.