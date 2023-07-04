The 2022 Magpies were a fun team and came within a straight kick of a Grand Final. That's why it's scary that they're much better in 2023, says Rohan Connolly. (2:27)

The race to the 2023 finals series is officially on. Stay abreast of all the Round 17 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

THURSDAY, JULY 6

Richmond vs. Sydney, MCG, 7.20pm (AEST)

Team news: Richmond star Dustin Martin is expected to face the Swans on Thursday night after he was a late out last week with 'flu like symptoms'. But it's not good news for Jayden Short, who is set to miss multiple weeks with a hamstring strain.

ESPN tip: Tigers by 5 points

TAB odds: Tigers $1.70, Swans $2.15

FRIDAY, JULY 7

Western Bulldogs vs. Collingwood, Marvel Stadium, 7:50pm (AEST)

Team news: The Pies will regain Jordan De Grey this week after serving his three-match suspension. For the Dogs, rebound defender Ed Richards is firming for a return after missing a month due to a hamstring injury, but will need to get through this week's training sessions unscathed.

ESPN tip: Magpies by 10 points

TAB odds: Dogs $2.70, Pies $1.47

SATURDAY, JULY 8

Brisbane vs. West Coast, Gabba, 1.45pm (AEST)

Team news: Star Brisbane midfielder Josh Dunkley is in doubt for this week's clash against the Eagles after he was subbed out of last week' win against the Tigers with a corked calf. Lincoln McCarthy (suspension) and Callum Ah Chee (concussion) will also miss.

ESPN tip: Lions by 70 points

TAB odds: Lions $1.01, Eagles $34.00

GWS vs. Hawthorn, Giants Stadium, 4:35pm (AEST)

Team news: Hawthorn's Cam Mackenzie (21 touches and two goals), Changkuoth Jiath (25 and five marks), and Denver Grainger-Barras (four goals from six marks) all stood out in the VFL and could be in the selection frame.

ESPN tip: Giants by 25 points

TAB odds: Giants $1.20, Hawks $4.50

St Kilda vs. Melbourne, Marvel Stadium, 7:25pm (AEST)

Team news: In unfortunate news for Dees fans, sharpshooting forward Bayley Fritsch will be sent for scans after injuring his foot against the Giants, but Clayton Oliver could return from a troublesome hamstring issue after missing more than a month of footy. St Kilda defender Josh Battle will miss the game against Melbourne after he was concussed in his side's Round 16 win over the Eagles.

ESPN tip: Demons by 19 points

TAB odds: Saints $3.00, Dees $1.40

Port Adelaide vs. Gold Coast, Adelaide Oval, 7:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Port Adelaide will miss this week's Gold Coast game after scans revealed a small cartilage tear in his knee.

ESPN tip: Power by 37 points

TAB odds: Power $1.20, Suns $4.50

SUNDAY, JULY 9

Geelong vs. North Melbourne, GMHBA Stadium, 1:10pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Cats by 41 points

TAB odds: Cats $1.06, Roos $9.00

Essendon vs. Adelaide, Marvel Stadium, 3:20pm (AEST)

Team news: Essendon ruckman Sam Draper will miss at least one more week as he deals with a niggling hip injury, while highly-rated youngster Elijah Tsatas has put his hand up after an impressive 33 possessions and eight tackles in the VFL.

ESPN tip: Bombers by 4 points

TAB odds: Bombers $1.80, Crows $2.00

Fremantle vs. Carlton, Optus Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: Scans have confirmed that Freo veteran and two-time Brownlow Medal winner Nat Fyfe suffered a stress fracture in his foot after being subbed out of the game against the Bulldogs last week. Fyfe has battled a foot injury all year and this latest setback is a big blow for Justin Longmuir and his finals chances.

ESPN tip: Dockers by 13 points

TAB odds: Freo $1.65, Blues $2.25