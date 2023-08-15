After calls for the AFL to introduce a wildcard week ahead of finals, Rohan Connolly says there's no need, and to just look at this week's fixture. (2:41)

The race to the 2023 finals series has taken yet another twist as we approach the final two rounds. Stay abreast of all the Round 23 AFL fixtures, games, news, tips, odds, results, reaction and video as they come to hand.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

Collingwood vs. Brisbane, Marvel Stadium, 7.50pm (AEST)

Team news: The Magpies will be without skipper Darcy Moore for the remainder of the home-and-away season after scans confirmed a hamstring strain. Veteran wingman Steele Sidebottom missed last week's win over the Cats but the club is hopeful he will return against the Lions. Chris Fagan will also be forced into selection changes, with Jack Gunston suffering a strained MCL during his side's victory over Adelaide last week.

ESPN tip: Lions by 10 points

TAB odds: Magpies $1.70, Lions $2.15

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

Richmond vs. North Melbourne, MCG, 1.45pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Tigers by 30 points

TAB odds: Tigers $1.26, Roos $3.90

Gold Coast vs. Carlton, Heritage Bank Stadium, 2.10 pm (AEST)

Team news: In terrific news for Blues fans, Coleman medallist Harry McKay (knee) is available for selection despite initial fears he would not return to the field until finals. Important midfield duo Sam Walsh and Adam Cerra will miss this week's clash with the Suns but are expected to play in Round 24.

ESPN tip: Blues by 32 points

TAB odds: Suns $2.30, Blues $1.62

GWS vs. Essendon, GIANTS Stadium, 4.35pm (AEST)

Team news: The Giants should regain both Brent Daniels and Toby Bedford after serving their one-match suspensions last week.

ESPN tip: Giants by 15 points

TAB odds: Giants $1.36, Bombers $3.20

Saints vs. Cats, Marvel Stadium, 7.25pm (AEST)

Team news: Geelong will be hoping Tom Hawkins is fit to feature for this weekend's do-or-die game with the Saints, with the key forward already missing the past two games with a hamstring injury.

ESPN tip: Cats by 8 points

TAB odds: Saints $2.25, Cats $1.65

Adelaide vs. Sydney, Adelaide Oval, 7.40pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Crows by 13 points

TAB odds: Crows $1.55, Swans $2.45

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

Western Bulldogs vs. West Coast, Marvel Stadium, 1.10pm (AEST)

Team news: Tom Liberatore has gone into concussion protocols after a nasty collision against the Hawks, and will miss at least this week's match against the Eagles.

ESPN tip: Bulldogs by 56 points

TAB odds: Bulldogs $1.02, Eagles $13.00

Melbourne vs. Hawthorn, MCG, 3.20pm (AEST)

Team news: In shattering news for the Hawks, in-form mid-forward Chad Winged has ruptured his Achilles' tendon, which will force him on the sidelines for up to 12 months.

ESPN tip: Dees by 37 points

TAB odds: Demons $1.27, Hawks $3.80

Fremantle vs. Port Adelaide, Optus Stadium, 4:40pm (AEST)

Team news: TBC

ESPN tip: Power by 25 points

TAB odds: Dockers $2.40, Power $1.58