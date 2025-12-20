Gilas Pilipinas win SEA Games gold medal

Open Extended Reactions

Even with all the hindrances and challenges, there's no denying the dominance of Philippine basketball in the ASEAN region

Gilas Pilipinas claimed gold in the Southeast Asian Games men's basketball tournament, for the 20th time, with a 70-64 victory over Thailand at Nimibutr Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on Friday evening.

Gilas trailed all of their games in the first quarter, but remained undefeated to claim their second consecutive first-place finish in the biennial meet.

We look at the Gilas players who shone brightest during the tournament, with a view to establishing their value in the roster for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers.

Jamie Malonzo's energy

Jamie Malonzo's place on the 18-man Gilas Pilipinas roster for the FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers has never been in doubt, but his role certainly has been questioned. Head coach Tim Cone opted not to include him in the lineup for the back-to-back games against Guam in the first window -- a decision that only added to the growing narrative surrounding his form.

That narrative was shaped by a difficult stretch.

After a shaky final season with Ginebra while working his way back from injury, Malonzo headed overseas to play with Kyoto Hannaryz in Japan's B.League -- a move that effectively placed him under the PBA's three-year ban. The stint was short-lived, as he was released after just five games, leaving him a free agent searching for footing.

Against Thailand in the gold-medal match, however, Malonzo looked like a player rediscovering his value. He posted 15 points, 12 rebounds, and five steals, consistently impacting the game through effort rather than volume scoring. He ran the floor, crashed the glass, jumped passing lanes, and defended multiple positions.

If Malonzo can fully lean into this version of his game, he may carve out the role that the main Gilas program needs moving forward.

Matthew Wright's floor spacing

It's as simple as this: Shooting gravity can be the perfect role for a player in any system. With this version of Gilas Pilipinas in the SEA Games, that is exactly the lane Matthew Wright occupied. By merely being on the floor and staying shot-ready, he stretched defenses, punished late help, and created space for primary creators to operate.

The results showed up in the numbers. The Filipino-Canadian wing shot 44.4% from beyond the arc in Gilas' final three games, while taking six three-point attempts per game. Those attempts came within the flow-off kick-outs, trail threes, and quick reversals -- forcing defenders to stay attached, and preventing opponents from collapsing the paint.

That itself makes Wright a strong candidate as a designated shooter for the main Gilas squad that lacks a specialist from deep range. In international play, where spacing is at a premium and roles must be clear, Wright's ability to provide consistent shooting gravity gives Gilas a reliable floor-spacing weapon to build around.

Robert Bolick's ball screen creation

The case for Robert Bolick to crack the main Gilas lineup is thin, largely because of the system in place. The triangle offense thrives on constant movement, quick decisions, and shared creation -- areas in which Bolick's game, built on high on-ball usage, doesn't naturally fit.

That said, adding ball handlers is never a bad thing, especially at the international level. Bolick may not have shot the ball efficiently in the SEA Games, but his playmaking becomes the primary value when placed in a lineup loaded with scoring threats. His ability to collapse the defense, draw two on the ball, and make the right pass, can keep the offense organized when initial actions break down.

In that context, Bolick's numbers in Gilas' final three games at the SEA Games -- 11 points, 3.7 rebounds, five assists -- tell part of the story. They reflect a guard who can steady possessions, create advantages, and keep the ball moving even without being the focal scorer. While the fit within the triangle remains a question, Bolick's capacity to handle, read, and facilitate makes him a viable situational piece rather than a stylistic outlier.