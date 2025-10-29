Rookie MVP? The case for Juan Gómez de Liaño through his great start

Open Extended Reactions

It remains an anomaly how Benjie Paras was able to pull off one of the most impressive feats in PBA history -- being hailed as the Most Valuable Player as a rookie during the 1989 season.

More than three decades later, no one has come close to replicating that immediate impact and success.

In today's PBA landscape, where the level of competition has only grown fiercer and the shadow of nine-time MVP June Mar Fajardo looms large, the possibility of another rookie MVP seems almost mythical.

Yet, in a small but eye-opening sample size of four games, Converge FiberXers' Juan Gómez de Liaño has emerged as a name worthy of entering that conversation.

The young guard's confident playmaking, efficient scoring, and poise under pressure have quickly turned heads, giving fans a glimpse of a rookie who not only belongs -- but might just be capable of rewriting expectations.

Here, we highlight the aspects that make him a possible rookie to achieve this feat in the early games we have seen in the Philippine Cup.

Gómez de Liaño's improved playmaking

In a young conference filled with new talent, Gómez de Liaño has stood out immediately.

The Converge rookie has already notched two triple-doubles in just a handful of games -- one of them in his PBA debut, a feat unprecedented in the league's 50-year history.

Being a taller guard gives him an edge when crashing the boards, but what truly separates him is his advanced court vision. Gómez de Liaño sees plays before they happen, manipulating defenses with the poise of a veteran while maintaining the creativity of a natural floor general.

The numbers back up his impact.

The second overall pick of the 2025 PBA Draft currently leads the league in assists with an impressive 10.3 dimes per game, orchestrating one of the most efficient offenses in this conference. Under his lead, Converge boasts an offensive rating of 126.5 points per 100 possessions -- the best in the league -- along with the second-highest assist percentage at 62.1%.

A big part of his growth as a playmaker has come from learning the nuances of the pick-and-roll, especially with Converge's skilled bigs like Justine Baltazar and Justin Arana.

Baltazar's ability to pop for jumpers or dive to the rim gives Gómez de Liaño multiple reads to exploit, while Arana's soft hands and interior finishing make him a reliable roll man. The chemistry between them has steadily improved each game, with Gómez de Liaño mastering the timing and angles to create high-percentage looks whether through bounce passes in traffic or quick lobs off screens.

Beyond the halfcourt, Gómez de Liaño has also elevated Converge's pace through his transition playmaking.

His ability to grab the rebound and immediately push the break turns defensive stops into fast, efficient scoring chances. Whether it's threading a no-look dime to a streaking teammate or pulling up for a quick jumper himself, he constantly puts pressure on retreating defenses.

It's that blend of control and aggression -- slowing down when necessary, speeding up when the lane opens -- that signals the rise of a guard who's not just filling the box score, but shaping how Converge plays winning basketball

Gómez de Liaño's three-level scoring

Coming into the PBA, one of the biggest question marks surrounding Gómez de Liaño was his shot selection.

During his time with the UP Fighting Maroons and other international stints, he was known for his confidence as a scorer -- but sometimes to a fault, settling for tough jumpers or forcing shots early in the clock.

Four games into his rookie campaign with Converge, however, Gómez de Liaño has flipped that narrative. He's playing within the offense, picking his spots with maturity, and showing that he can efficiently score from all three levels.

So far, the 25-year old rookie is averaging 16.3 points on 46.5/61.5/71.4 shooting splits, a testament to his balanced scoring approach.

He's been lethal in the midrange, using quick pull-ups off the dribble when defenders sag back, while also showing improved finishing through contact around the rim. His outside shot -- once a point of concern -- has been falling at a steady clip, forcing defenders to play him honest and opening up the floor for Converge's offense.

What makes Gómez de Liaño's scoring so effective is his patience.

With his improved playmaking, he's becoming the kind of dual-threat guard who can punish teams whether they go under or over the pick. That composure allows him to dictate tempo, reading how defenders react before deciding whether to pull up, drive, or dish -- turning every possession into a calculated opportunity rather than a forced attempt.

If he continues this efficient stretch, Gómez de Liaño's evolution from a streaky scorer to a composed PBA shot-maker will be a significant improvement to his game - a sign that Converge may have found another star for the now and the future.