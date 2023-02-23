Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: How to watch the fight on ESPN+ PPV

Look back at Jake Paul's unorthodox boxing career and how it has led him to face off against Tommy Fury. (2:02)

Jake Paul returns to the ring to face Tommy Fury in a 10-round cruiserweight bout in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Feb. 26 (ESPN+ PPV, 2 p.m. ET).

Paul (6-0, 4 KOs), 26, of Cleveland, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva back in October.

Paul was scheduled to face Fury in December 2021, but Fury was forced to step down due to injury and was replaced by former MMA champion Tyron Woodley. Paul, who had beaten Woodley by unanimous decision less than four months earlier, stopped Woodley in the rematch, scoring a sixth-round TKO victory.

Paul was scheduled to face Fury again in August, but that fight was also canceled when Fury faced visa issues and wasn't able to travel from England to the United States.

Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's half-brother, last fought in April, a decision win over Daniel Bocianski at Wembley Stadium, on the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte undercard.

Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 with a first-round TKO victory over fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib. His second fight was a second-round one-punch KO of former NBA star Nate Robinson. He then defeated former Bellator and One Championship champion Ben Askren with a first-round TKO in April before taking on Woodley -- twice -- and then Silva.

Where can I watch the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight card Sunday?

The full Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight card will be broadcast in the U.S. on ESPN+ PPV starting at 2 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view can be purchased on ESPN+ PPV. More information can be found here.

How do I stream the fight?

You can stream the fight in the U.S. by going to the ESPN+ PPV page.

The full card:

Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, 8 rounds, cruiserweights

Title fight: Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack, 12 rounds, for Makabu's WBC cruiserweight title

Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez, 4 rounds, junior welterweights

Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov, 8 rounds, cruiserweights

Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion, 8 rounds, lightweights

