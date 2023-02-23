Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury: How to watch the fight on ESPN+ PPV

Jake Paul returns to the ring to face Tommy Fury in a 10-round cruiserweight bout in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, Feb. 26 (ESPN+ PPV, 2 p.m. ET).
Paul (6-0, 4 KOs), 26, of Cleveland, is coming off a unanimous decision victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva back in October.
Paul was scheduled to face Fury in December 2021, but Fury was forced to step down due to injury and was replaced by former MMA champion Tyron Woodley. Paul, who had beaten Woodley by unanimous decision less than four months earlier, stopped Woodley in the rematch, scoring a sixth-round TKO victory.
Paul was scheduled to face Fury again in August, but that fight was also canceled when Fury faced visa issues and wasn't able to travel from England to the United States.
Fury (8-0, 4 KOs), heavyweight champion Tyson Fury's half-brother, last fought in April, a decision win over Daniel Bocianski at Wembley Stadium, on the Tyson Fury-Dillian Whyte undercard.
Paul made his professional boxing debut in January 2020 with a first-round TKO victory over fellow YouTuber Ali Eson Gib. His second fight was a second-round one-punch KO of former NBA star Nate Robinson. He then defeated former Bellator and One Championship champion Ben Askren with a first-round TKO in April before taking on Woodley -- twice -- and then Silva.
Where can I watch the Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight card Sunday?
The full Jake Paul-Tommy Fury fight card will be broadcast in the U.S. on ESPN+ PPV starting at 2 p.m. ET. The pay-per-view can be purchased on ESPN+ PPV. More information can be found here.
How do I stream the fight?
You can stream the fight in the U.S. by going to the ESPN+ PPV page.
The full card:
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, 8 rounds, cruiserweights
Title fight: Ilunga Makabu vs. Badou Jack, 12 rounds, for Makabu's WBC cruiserweight title
Ziyad Almaayouf vs. Ronnald Martinez, 4 rounds, junior welterweights
Muhsin Cason vs. Taryel Jafarov, 8 rounds, cruiserweights
Bader Samreen vs. Viorel Simion, 8 rounds, lightweights
Top stories:
Mark Kriegel discusses why he thinks Jake Paul is great for boxing and what his lasting impact on the sport may be.
Watch Real Time - Paul vs. Fury: Ep. 1 | Ep. 2 | Ep. 3 | Ep. 4 | Ep. 5 | Ep. 6 | Ep. 7 | Ep. 8
Timothy Bradley Jr. breakdown: Can Tommy Fury beat Jake Paul?
Timothy Bradley Jr. breakdown: Can Jake Paul actually fight?
Jake Paul, Tommy Fury finalize February fight in Saudi Arabia
Jake Paul and Tommy Fury get heated in their faceoff and push each other in the ring.
Jake Paul fight canceled due to flap over Hasim Rahman Jr.'s weight
Tommy Fury says he was denied right to fly to United States for Jake Paul news conference
Jake Paul interview: Moving on from Tommy Fury, fighting Hasim Rahman Jr. on Aug. 6
Jake Paul vs. Tommy Fury, Amanda Serrano vs. Brenda Carabajal bouts finalized for Aug. 6 at MSG
Whether you like it or not, 2021 was Jake Paul's year, and he earned it
The 2021 stories that will shape boxing in 2022: From Tyson Fury and Canelo Alvarez to ... yes, Jake Paul
Patrick Mahomes, Trae Young among stars reacting to Jake Paul's emphatic, sixth-round KO over Tyron Woodley
Jake Paul knocks out Tyron Woodley in Round 6, calls out UFC stars
Inside the last-minute negotiations to make Jake Paul-Tyron Woodley 2
Jake Paul set for Tyron Woodley rematch after Tommy Fury withdraws
Tyron Woodley pays up, gets 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo on middle finger
Jake Paul beats Tyron Woodley via split decision in cruiserweight fight
Trash talk and storylines: How pro wrestling tactics helped drive Jake Paul's ascent in boxing
Jake Paul: Everyone's in the wrong after news conference skirmish
Jake Paul loss just a distant memory for groundhog hater and buckthorn slayer Ben Askren
Social media influencer Jake Paul to box former UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley
Boxer or spectacle? Inside the attraction of YouTuber turned fighter Jake Paul
Gotcha hat and your playbook: What the Paul brothers have learned from Floyd Mayweather