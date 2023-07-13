Boxer Devin Haney was arrested Thursday morning in Los Angeles and booked on a felony charge of carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, a Los Angeles Police Department information officer told ESPN.

Haney was released on $35,000 bail, according to Los Angeles Sheriff's Department Court Records. The undisputed lightweight champion is scheduled to appear in court Aug. 3 in Los Angeles.

"It's a misunderstanding that will be solved when Devin goes to court," Haney's father, trainer and manager, Bill Haney, told ESPN. "It's unfortunate that he was arrested with his armed licensed security, and I'm confident things are going to be worked out."

Haney (30-0, 15 KOs) was traveling in the back seat of his vehicle when it was pulled over by police for a traffic stop, according to his father.

The boxer, who fights out of Las Vegas, is coming off the biggest win of his career, a May decision victory over Vasiliy Lomachenko.

Haney, 24, is ESPN's top 135-pounder and No. 9 pound-for-pound boxer.

TMZ Sports first reported the news.