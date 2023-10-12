Open Extended Reactions

Logan Paul says that he's ready for Saturday's fight against Dillon Danis after hit Paul in the head with a microphone at a news conference on Thursday in England.

"Dillon can't escape me. The fight is very much happening, the stakes just got higher," Paul wrote on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday.

Paul and Danis exchanged insults during a news conference in Manchester, and during an attempt to faceoff, Paul threw a bottle at Danis, who responded by throwing his microphone at Paul. Paul was eventually escorted out of the venue.

Paul vs. Danis is the co-main event to KSI's six-round bout with Tommy Fury (ESPN+ PPV, 2 p.m. ET).

Logan Paul, the older brother of Jake Paul, is fighting professionally for the second time in his career. He lost a split decision to KSI back in 2019.

Danis is an MMA fighter who has never fought in a boxing match.