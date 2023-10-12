Open Extended Reactions

Tommy Fury returns to the ring for the first time since his split-decision victory over Jake Paul back in February, to face another YouTuber-turned-boxer, Olajide Olayinka Williams "JJ" Olatunji, best known as KSI, at the AO Arena in Manchester, England, on Saturday (2 p.m. on ESPN+ PPV).

In the co-main event, Jake's brother, Logan Paul, will meet MMA fighter Dillon Danis in a boxing match.

Fury (9-0, 4 KOs), 24, of Manchester, is the half-brother of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and is trained by Tyson's father, John Fury. He became popular in the UK after participating in the reality show, Love Island. He started fighting in 2018 without an amateur career.

KSI (1-0 in professional boxing) has more than 24 millions YouTube subscribers, 13.2 million followers on Instagram and almost 9 million on X. He fought Logan Paul in an exhibition bout in February 2018 that ended in a controversial majority draw (57-57, 57-47 and 58-57 for KSI). In the rematch in November 22019, KSI defeated Paul by split decision (56-55, 57-54 and 55-56).

"I'm fighting Tommy Fury. The man that defeated the once undefeated Jake Paul is now my opponent and I can't wait to silence all the doubters that believe I have no chance," KSI said during a news conference to officially announce the fight back in July. "After this fight, you'll understand that I truly am that guy."

Fury ended a winning run by Jake Paul. Fury suffered a knockdown in the final round but won with scorecards of 74-75, 76-73, 76-73. He promised an easier fight against KSI.

"I've already beaten Jake Paul and so all that is left for me to do is send this man to sleep," Fury said. "I'll do that inside four rounds. This is easy money."

Other entertaining matchups include YouTube and TikTok sensation Salt Papi vs. fellow YouTuber Slim, and a tag team boxing match between social media influencers Wassabi Lmao (Alex Wassabi and NichLmao) vs. Los Pineda Coladas (Luis Alcaraz Pineda and BDave). During the four-round tag team bout, two fighters get in the ring with their partners outside of it standing on the apron. One of the fighters inside the ring can tag his partner at any time to get in the ring and continue the fight.

Another interesting bout matches Sam Andrew Gumbley, best known as S-X, against Deji Araoye, DTG, in a three-round battle. S-X is a British singer a producers that has worked with famous artist like Childish Gambino and Chance the Rapper, among others. DTG is a British rapper.

Where can I watch the KSI-Tommy Fury and Logan Paul-Dillon Danis fight card on Saturday, Oct. 14?

The KSI-Tommy Fury and Logan Paul-Dillon Danis main card broadcast will begin at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ pay-per-view. The show includes all preliminary fights. The pay-per-view event will also be shown on all major cable and satellite PPV channels.

Prelim fights start at noon ET on ESPN+.

Buy the KSI-Tommy Fury and Logan Paul-Dillon Danis full fight card on ESPN+ PPV.

Where can I watch the KSI-Tommy Fury and Logan Paul-Dillon Danis news conference on Thursday, Oct. 12?

The KSI-Tommy Fury and Logan Paul-Dillon Danis news conference will begin at noon ET on @ESPN. You can watch the news conference live stream here.

Where can I watch the KSI-Tommy Fury and Logan Paul-Dillon Danis official weigh-in on Friday, Oct. 13?

The KSI-Tommy Fury and Logan Paul-Dillon Danis official weigh-in will begin at noon ET on @ESPN. You can watch the weigh-in live stream here.

Full card:

KSI vs. Tommy Fury, 6 rounds, cruiserweights

Logan Paul vs. Dillon Danis, 6 rounds

Salt Papi vs. Slim, 4 rounds

Deen The Great vs. Walid Sharks, 5 rounds, lightweights

King Kenny vs. Anthony Taylor, 4 rounds

Whindersson Nunes vs. My Mate Nate, 4 rounds

Wassabi Lmao vs. Los Pineda Coladas, 4 rounds, tag team match

Astrid Wett vs. Alexia Grace, 4 rounds

Swarmz vs. Ryan Taylor, 4 rounds

S-X vs DTG, 3 rounds

