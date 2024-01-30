Jake Paul says his first-round knockout win against Andre August was his "best one" yet. (0:55)

Jake Paul's next foe will be another boxer without a high-profile name, but who has far more experience than Paul does in the ring.

The YouTuber-turned-prizefighter will face Ryan Bourland on March 2 in San Juan, Puerto Rico, officials told ESPN on Tuesday. The bout will be the semi-main event of a card headlined by women's boxing star Amanda Serrano's return to her home island against Nina Meinke. The card is being promoted by Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and being distributed by DAZN.

Bourland is 17-2 with six knockouts in his pro boxing career. A California native fighting out of South Dakota, the 35-year-old is a former Golden Gloves champion and National Junior Olympics boxer. Bourland is coming off a fifth-round TKO of Santario Martin in September 2022 and is on a three-fight winning streak. The victory over Martin was his only fight in the last six years.

"Jake Paul steps into the ring with his social media clout, but let's not mistake followers for experience or skill," Bourland said in a statement. "While he's been busy chasing likes, I've been honing my craft for years, stepping into the ring and beating real boxers. On Saturday, March 2 I will shock the world and put an end to Jake Paul's boxing career."

This will be Paul's second straight bout taking a step back from big-name opponents from outside boxing in order to gain more seasoning against real boxers with an eye toward making a run at a boxing world championship. Paul knocked out journeyman Andre August in December in the first round with an uppercut.

For the bout against Bourland, Paul is donating his entire fight purse to his nonprofit Boxing Bullies, with the funds going to help renovate gyms across Puerto Rico.

"I've always said my goal is to become a world champion," Paul said in a statement. "I beat a pro boxer in December in the first round, someone who's been boxing their entire life, and what did I do next? I went straight back to camp to get ready to face my next opponent, a professional boxer who has twice as many professional fights under his belt than I do. It's a new year, it's an even better me, and I'm facing an even more experienced, seasoned boxer on Saturday, March 2 as co-main to the Puerto Rican GOAT, Amanda Serrano.

"I'm fighting for experience, not for the money, and to show my love for this beautiful island I'll be donating my entire fight purse from this event to my nonprofit Boxing Bullies to help renovate gyms across Puerto Rico."

Paul, 27, is 8-1 as a boxer with five knockouts since turning pro in 2020 without having any amateur career. He owns boxing victories over MMA stars and former champions like Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren. Paul's lone career loss came against Tommy Fury, half-brother of Tyson, in 2023.

"Not only is Jake taking on yet another more experienced professional boxer in Ryan Bourland, but he's also supporting Amanda Serrano as she headlines this historic event at the legendary Coliseo de Puerto Rico, demonstrating his and MVP's commitment to equality in the sport," MVP co-founder Nakisa Bidarian said in a statement.