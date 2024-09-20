Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Canelo stays put, but Inoue gains ground

Open Extended Reactions

Canelo Alvarez's unanimous decision victory over Edgar Berlanga -- his eighth defense of at least one super middleweight title -- solidified his spot atop the 168-pound division but didn't earn him many extra votes to move up in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings. It was Alvarez's sixth fight in Las Vegas on Mexican Independence Day weekend, and his fourth at T-Mobile Arena.

Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs), of Guadalajara, Mexico, dominated Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs), and scored a knockdown in the third round with a thunderous left hook to the head. But Alvarez failed to score his first KO victory since November 2021 -- when he stopped Caleb Plant in the 11th round -- against a heavy underdog in Berlanga.

"I did good. Now what are they gonna say?" Alvarez said after the fight. "They said I don't fight young fighters. They always talk, but I'm the best fighter in the world.

"My experience and my talent was the difference. It's about hard work and intelligence. It's everything together. If you have talent, you need discipline as well."

Regardless of the victory, Alvarez didn't move up in the rankings and stayed at No. 5. Most voters kept Alvarez in the same spots, including ESPN boxing analyst and Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley Jr.

"The fighters preceding Canelo on the list have consistently knocked out their opponents, particularly those seen as lower-level threats and some elite opposition," Bradley said of his decision to not move Alvarez up on his list. "Although Canelo is great, the sizzle is missing in his performances despite his popularity and being labeled as the face of boxing."

ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger moved Alvarez down two spots on his list.

Another fighter in the top 10 was in action since our last rankings. Naoya Inoue defended his undisputed junior featherweight championship with a seventh-round TKO victory over TJ Doheny at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Sept. 3.

This was the second defense of the WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA titles for Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs), a four-division champion -- and undisputed at 118 and 112 pounds. With the win, Inoue earned enough votes to force a tie for the No. 2 spot with Terence Crawford.

Our panel of Coppinger, Bradley, Joe Tessitore, Teddy Atlas, Nick Parkinson, Eric Raskin, Michelle Joy Phelps, Claudia Trejos, Bernardo Osuna, Crystina Poncher, Eric Woodyard, Bernardo Pilatti, Charles Moynihan, Salvador Rodriguez, Jim Zirolli, Michael Mascaro, Aladdin Freeman, Victor Lopez and Damian Delgado Averhoff shares its votes.

Note: Results are through Sept. 17.

1. OLEKSANDR USYK Previous ranking: No. 1

RECORD: 22-0, 14 KOs

DIVISION: Heavyweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (SD12) Tyson Fury, May 18

NEXT FIGHT: Dec. 21 vs. Tyson Fury

T-2. TERENCE CRAWFORD Previous ranking: No. 2

RECORD: 40-0, 31 KOs

DIVISION: Welterweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Israil Madrimov, Aug. 3

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

T-2. NAOYA INOUE Previous ranking: No. 3

RECORD: 28-0, 25 KOs

DIVISION: Junior featherweight (undisputed champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO7) Luis TJ Doheny, Sept. 3

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

4. DMITRY BIVOL Previous ranking: No. 4

RECORD: 23-0, 12 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO6) Malik Zinad, June 1

NEXT FIGHT: Oct. 12 vs. Artur Beterbiev

5. CANELO ALVAREZ Previous ranking: No. 5

RECORD: 62-2-2, 39 KOs

DIVISION: Super middleweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Edgar Berlanga, Sept. 14

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

6. ARTUR BETERBIEV Previous ranking: No. 6

RECORD: 20-0, 20 KOs

DIVISION: Light heavyweight (unified champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (TKO7) Callum Smith, Jan. 13

NEXT FIGHT: Oct. 12 vs. Dmitry Bivol

7. JESSE "BAM" RODRIGUEZ Previous ranking: No. 7

RECORD: 20-0, 13 KOs

DIVISION: Junior bantamweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO7) Juan Francisco Estrada, June 29

NEXT FIGHT: Nov. 9 vs. Pedro Guevara

8. GERVONTA DAVIS Previous ranking: No. 8

RECORD: 30-0, 28 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (KO8) Frank Martin, June 15

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

9. SHAKUR STEVENSON Previous ranking: No. 9

RECORD: 22-0, 10 KOs

DIVISION: Lightweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Artem Harutyunyan, July 6

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

10. TEOFIMO LOPEZ Previous ranking: No. 10

RECORD: 21-1, 13 KOs

DIVISION: Junior welterweight (champion)

LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Steve Claggett, June 29

NEXT FIGHT: TBA

The formula

The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote awarding 10 points, a second-place vote awarding nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

Others receiving votes: Junto Nakatani (12), Tyson Fury (9), Vasiliy Lomachenko (7), David Benavidez (5), Devin Haney (1).

How our writers voted

Bradley: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3: Inoue, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Davis, 7. Bivol, 8. Alvarez, 9. Lopez, 10. Stevenson

Coppinger: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Bivol, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Alvarez, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Davis, 9. Nakatani, 10. Haney

Atlas: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Davis, 6. Lomachenko, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Alvarez, 9. Fury, 10. Rodriguez

Tessitore: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Alvarez, 8. Nakatani, 9. Stevenson, 10. Davis

Parkinson: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Nakatani, 9. Lomachenko, 10. Davis

Raskin: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Davis, 8. Stevenson, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Benavidez

Poncher: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Davis, 9. Stevenson, 10. Lopez

Osuna: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Lopez, 9. Stevenson, 10. Davis

Phelps: 1. Usyk, 2. Alvarez, 3. Inoue, 4. Crawford, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Bivol, 7. Fury, 8. Lopez, 9. Davis, 10. Stevenson

Rodriguez: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Davis, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Stevenson, 10. Nakatani

Trejos: 1. Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Davis, 9. Stevenson, 10. Lopez

Woodyard: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Alvarez, 5. Davis, 6. Lopez, 7. Stevenson, 8. Bivol, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Fury

Moynihan: 1. Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Usyk, 4. Alvarez, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Bivol, 7. Davis, 8. Stevenson, 9. Benavidez, 10. Nakatani

Pilatti: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Bivol, 5. Davis, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Nakatani, 9. Benavidez, 10. Fury

Zirolli: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Stevenson, 5. Alvarez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Bivol, 8. Rodriguez, 9. Lopez, 10. Nakatani

Mascaro: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Bivol, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Alvarez, 8. Lopez, 9. Davis, 10. Stevenson

Freeman: 1.Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Usyk, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Bivol, 6. Alvarez, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Davis, 9. Nakatani, 10. Stevenson

Lopez: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Davis, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Stevenson, 10. Lopez

Delgado Averhof: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Crawford, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Davis, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Stevenson, 10. Lopez

ESPN experts' poll

First place: Usyk (11), Crawford (4), Inoue (4)

Second place: Crawford (8), Inoue (7), Usyk (3), Alvarez (1)

Third place: Inoue (8), Crawford (6), Usyk (5)

Fourth place: Bivol (7), Alvarez (7), Beterbiev (2), Crawford (1), Rodriguez (1), Stevenson (1)

Fifth place: Bivol (7), Alvarez (4), Beterbiev (3), Davis (3), Rodriguez (2)

Sixth place: Rodriguez (6), Beterbiev (5), Bivol (2), Alvarez (2), Davis (2), Lopez (1), Lomachenko (1)

Seventh place: Rodriguez (5), Beterbiev (4), Davis (4), Bivol (2), Alvarez (2), Stevenson (1), Fury (1)

Eighth place: Davis (4), Beterbiev (3), Lopez (3), Nakatani (3), Alvarez (2), Stevenson (2), Bivol (1), Rodriguez (1)

Ninth place: Stevenson (7), Beterbiev (2), Davis (2), Lopez (2), Nakatani (2), Benavidez (2), Fury (1), Lomachenko (1)

10th place: Stevenson (4), Davis (3), Lopez (3), Nakatani (3), Fury (3), Rodriguez (1), Benavidez (1), Haney (1)