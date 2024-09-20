        <
          Boxing pound-for-pound rankings: Canelo stays put, but Inoue gains ground

          Canelo Alvarez retained his No. 5 spot in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings after a unanimous decision victory over Edgar Berlanga. Steve Marcus/Getty Images
          Sep 20, 2024, 09:06 PM

          Canelo Alvarez's unanimous decision victory over Edgar Berlanga -- his eighth defense of at least one super middleweight title -- solidified his spot atop the 168-pound division but didn't earn him many extra votes to move up in ESPN's pound-for-pound rankings. It was Alvarez's sixth fight in Las Vegas on Mexican Independence Day weekend, and his fourth at T-Mobile Arena.

          Alvarez (62-2-2, 39 KOs), of Guadalajara, Mexico, dominated Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs), and scored a knockdown in the third round with a thunderous left hook to the head. But Alvarez failed to score his first KO victory since November 2021 -- when he stopped Caleb Plant in the 11th round -- against a heavy underdog in Berlanga.

          "I did good. Now what are they gonna say?" Alvarez said after the fight. "They said I don't fight young fighters. They always talk, but I'm the best fighter in the world.

          "My experience and my talent was the difference. It's about hard work and intelligence. It's everything together. If you have talent, you need discipline as well."

          Regardless of the victory, Alvarez didn't move up in the rankings and stayed at No. 5. Most voters kept Alvarez in the same spots, including ESPN boxing analyst and Hall of Famer Timothy Bradley Jr.

          "The fighters preceding Canelo on the list have consistently knocked out their opponents, particularly those seen as lower-level threats and some elite opposition," Bradley said of his decision to not move Alvarez up on his list. "Although Canelo is great, the sizzle is missing in his performances despite his popularity and being labeled as the face of boxing."

          ESPN boxing insider Mike Coppinger moved Alvarez down two spots on his list.

          Another fighter in the top 10 was in action since our last rankings. Naoya Inoue defended his undisputed junior featherweight championship with a seventh-round TKO victory over TJ Doheny at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on Sept. 3.

          This was the second defense of the WBC, WBO, IBF and WBA titles for Inoue (28-0, 25 KOs), a four-division champion -- and undisputed at 118 and 112 pounds. With the win, Inoue earned enough votes to force a tie for the No. 2 spot with Terence Crawford.

          Our panel of Coppinger, Bradley, Joe Tessitore, Teddy Atlas, Nick Parkinson, Eric Raskin, Michelle Joy Phelps, Claudia Trejos, Bernardo Osuna, Crystina Poncher, Eric Woodyard, Bernardo Pilatti, Charles Moynihan, Salvador Rodriguez, Jim Zirolli, Michael Mascaro, Aladdin Freeman, Victor Lopez and Damian Delgado Averhoff shares its votes.

          Note: Results are through Sept. 17.

          1. OLEKSANDR USYK   Previous ranking: No. 1

          RECORD: 22-0, 14 KOs
          DIVISION: Heavyweight (undisputed champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (SD12) Tyson Fury, May 18
          NEXT FIGHT: Dec. 21 vs. Tyson Fury

          T-2. TERENCE CRAWFORD   Previous ranking: No. 2

          RECORD: 40-0, 31 KOs
          DIVISION: Welterweight (unified champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Israil Madrimov, Aug. 3
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          T-2. NAOYA INOUE   Previous ranking: No. 3

          RECORD: 28-0, 25 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior featherweight (undisputed champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (TKO7) Luis TJ Doheny, Sept. 3
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          4. DMITRY BIVOL   Previous ranking: No. 4

          RECORD: 23-0, 12 KOs
          DIVISION: Light heavyweight (champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (TKO6) Malik Zinad, June 1
          NEXT FIGHT: Oct. 12 vs. Artur Beterbiev

          5. CANELO ALVAREZ   Previous ranking: No. 5

          RECORD: 62-2-2, 39 KOs
          DIVISION: Super middleweight (unified champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Edgar Berlanga, Sept. 14
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          6. ARTUR BETERBIEV   Previous ranking: No. 6

          RECORD: 20-0, 20 KOs
          DIVISION: Light heavyweight (unified champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (TKO7) Callum Smith, Jan. 13
          NEXT FIGHT: Oct. 12 vs. Dmitry Bivol

          7. JESSE "BAM" RODRIGUEZ   Previous ranking: No. 7

          RECORD: 20-0, 13 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior bantamweight (champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (KO7) Juan Francisco Estrada, June 29
          NEXT FIGHT: Nov. 9 vs. Pedro Guevara

          8. GERVONTA DAVIS   Previous ranking: No. 8

          RECORD: 30-0, 28 KOs
          DIVISION: Lightweight (champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (KO8) Frank Martin, June 15
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          9. SHAKUR STEVENSON   Previous ranking: No. 9

          RECORD: 22-0, 10 KOs
          DIVISION: Lightweight (champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Artem Harutyunyan, July 6
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          10. TEOFIMO LOPEZ   Previous ranking: No. 10

          RECORD: 21-1, 13 KOs
          DIVISION: Junior welterweight (champion)
          LAST FIGHT: W (UD12) Steve Claggett, June 29
          NEXT FIGHT: TBA

          The formula

          The rankings are based on a descending points system, with a first-place vote awarding 10 points, a second-place vote awarding nine points and so on. A tie goes to the fighter with the highest ranking, then the one with the most votes at that ranking.

          Others receiving votes: Junto Nakatani (12), Tyson Fury (9), Vasiliy Lomachenko (7), David Benavidez (5), Devin Haney (1).

          How our writers voted

          Bradley: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3: Inoue, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Davis, 7. Bivol, 8. Alvarez, 9. Lopez, 10. Stevenson

          Coppinger: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Bivol, 5. Rodriguez, 6. Alvarez, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Davis, 9. Nakatani, 10. Haney

          Atlas: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Davis, 6. Lomachenko, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Alvarez, 9. Fury, 10. Rodriguez

          Tessitore: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Alvarez, 8. Nakatani, 9. Stevenson, 10. Davis

          Parkinson: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Nakatani, 9. Lomachenko, 10. Davis

          Raskin: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Davis, 8. Stevenson, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Benavidez

          Poncher: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Davis, 9. Stevenson, 10. Lopez

          Osuna: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Lopez, 9. Stevenson, 10. Davis

          Phelps: 1. Usyk, 2. Alvarez, 3. Inoue, 4. Crawford, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Bivol, 7. Fury, 8. Lopez, 9. Davis, 10. Stevenson

          Rodriguez: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Davis, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Stevenson, 10. Nakatani

          Trejos: 1. Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Usyk, 4. Bivol, 5. Alvarez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Davis, 9. Stevenson, 10. Lopez

          Woodyard: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Alvarez, 5. Davis, 6. Lopez, 7. Stevenson, 8. Bivol, 9. Beterbiev, 10. Fury

          Moynihan: 1. Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Usyk, 4. Alvarez, 5. Beterbiev, 6. Bivol, 7. Davis, 8. Stevenson, 9. Benavidez, 10. Nakatani

          Pilatti: 1. Usyk, 2. Inoue, 3. Crawford, 4. Bivol, 5. Davis, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Beterbiev, 8. Nakatani, 9. Benavidez, 10. Fury

          Zirolli: 1. Usyk, 2. Crawford, 3. Inoue, 4. Stevenson, 5. Alvarez, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Bivol, 8. Rodriguez, 9. Lopez, 10. Nakatani

          Mascaro: 1. Crawford, 2. Inoue, 3. Usyk, 4. Rodriguez, 5. Bivol, 6. Beterbiev, 7. Alvarez, 8. Lopez, 9. Davis, 10. Stevenson

          Freeman: 1.Inoue, 2. Crawford, 3. Usyk, 4. Beterbiev, 5. Bivol, 6. Alvarez, 7. Rodriguez, 8. Davis, 9. Nakatani, 10. Stevenson

          Lopez: 1. Crawford, 2. Usyk, 3. Inoue, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Davis, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Stevenson, 10. Lopez

          Delgado Averhof: 1. Inoue, 2. Usyk, 3. Crawford, 4. Alvarez, 5. Bivol, 6. Rodriguez, 7. Davis, 8. Beterbiev, 9. Stevenson, 10. Lopez

          ESPN experts' poll

          First place: Usyk (11), Crawford (4), Inoue (4)

          Second place: Crawford (8), Inoue (7), Usyk (3), Alvarez (1)

          Third place: Inoue (8), Crawford (6), Usyk (5)

          Fourth place: Bivol (7), Alvarez (7), Beterbiev (2), Crawford (1), Rodriguez (1), Stevenson (1)

          Fifth place: Bivol (7), Alvarez (4), Beterbiev (3), Davis (3), Rodriguez (2)

          Sixth place: Rodriguez (6), Beterbiev (5), Bivol (2), Alvarez (2), Davis (2), Lopez (1), Lomachenko (1)

          Seventh place: Rodriguez (5), Beterbiev (4), Davis (4), Bivol (2), Alvarez (2), Stevenson (1), Fury (1)

          Eighth place: Davis (4), Beterbiev (3), Lopez (3), Nakatani (3), Alvarez (2), Stevenson (2), Bivol (1), Rodriguez (1)

          Ninth place: Stevenson (7), Beterbiev (2), Davis (2), Lopez (2), Nakatani (2), Benavidez (2), Fury (1), Lomachenko (1)

          10th place: Stevenson (4), Davis (3), Lopez (3), Nakatani (3), Fury (3), Rodriguez (1), Benavidez (1), Haney (1)