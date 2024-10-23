Open Extended Reactions

Undisputed minimumweight champion Seniesa Estrada announced her retirement from boxing Wednesday at age 32.

Estrada (26-0, 9 KOs) won titles in two weight classes during her 13-year pro career. The East Los Angeles fighter became undisputed at 105 pounds when she outpointed Yokasta Valle in March, which ultimately was the final fight of her career.

"We did everything we imagined I would do and more as a woman in a male dominated sport," Estrada wrote on social media. "It's been one wild ride. ... I hope that my style of fighting is one that people will remember forever.

Seniesa Estrada won titles in two weight classes during her 13 years as a professional fighter and became undisputed at 105 pounds in March, which was the final fight of her career. Mikey Williams/Top Rank

"Only God knows how long I've been contemplating this decision. Physically and mentally, I can't continue anymore."

Estrada was promoted by Oscar De La Hoya's Golden Boy Promotions before she signed with Top Rank in July 2022. She competed four times under the Top Rank banner on ESPN and was widely recognized as one of the best women's pound-for-pound fighters.

"Seniesa Estrada is a spectacular person and fighter, and I know she can look forward to a happy and productive life outside the ring," Top Rank Chairman Bob Arum said. "Everyone at Top Rank will miss promoting her boxing career."