How to watch Keyshawn Davis, Jaron Ennis, 'Bam' Rodriguez, more

Lightweight contender Keyshawn Davis takes on Gustavo Lemos in the main event of a Top Rank card on Friday at Scope Arena in Norfolk, Virginia (ESPN+, 6:20 p.m. ET).

Davis (11-0, 7 KOs), of Norfolk, will be fighting at home for the first time since he turned professional in 2021. The 26-year-old earned his best victory to date in a sixth-round TKO of former junior lightweight and lightweight champion José Pedraza in February.

Lemos (29-1, 19 KOs) is trying to rebound from the first defeat of his career, a unanimous decision to Richardson Hitchins in April in his first fight outside his home country of Argentina.

Davis' two younger brothers, Keon and Kelvin, will fight on the undercard. Keon will make his pro debut against Jalen Moore (1-1, 1 KO) in a four-round junior middleweight fight. Junior welterweight Kelvin (13-0, 7 KOs) takes on Yeis Gabriel Solano (15-3, 10 KOs) in an eight-rounder.

Also on the card, young lightweight contender Abdullah Mason faces Yohan Vasquez in an eighth-round fight. Mason (15-0, 13 KOs) is carrying a five-fight KO streak, including a second-round TKO of Mike Ohan Jr. in August.

On Saturday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Jaron "Boots" Ennis puts his IBF welterweight title on the line against Karen Chukhadzhian (DAZN, 7 p.m. ET), a rematch of their January 2023 fight.

Enis (32-0, 29 KOs) defeated Chukhadzhian by unanimous decision in the first fight, where Enis won every round on all three judges' scorecards.

Chukhadzhian (24-2, 13 KOs) has won three consecutive fights since the loss to Enis, including a unanimous decision over Harry Scarff in May.

In the co-main event, WBC junior bantamweight champion Jesse "Bam" Rodriguez faces Pedro Guevara.

Rodriguez (20-0, 13 KOs), ESPN's top fighter under the age of 25, has faced -- and defeated -- some of the big names in the lower divisions, including former champions Carlos Cuadras, Srisaket Sor Rungvisai and Juan Francisco Estrada.

Guevara (42-4-1, 22 KOs) earned the title shot by defeating Andrew Moloney by majority decision to win the WBC interim belt in May.

Where can I watch the Davis-Lemos fight card on Friday?

The Davis-Lemos fight card includes eight fights and starts at 6:20 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

How do I stream the fights?

The fights will be available to stream on mobile devices using the ESPN App.

Davis-Lemos full card on ESPN+:

Keyshawn Davis vs. Gustavo Lemos, 10 rounds, lightweights

Troy Isley vs. Tyler Howard, 10 rounds, middleweights

Abdullah Mason vs. Yohan Vasquez, 8 rounds, lightweights

Kelvin Davis vs. Yeis Solano, 8 rounds, junior welterweights

Austin DeAnda vs. DeAundre Pettus, 8 rounds, middleweights

Keon Davis vs. Jalen Moore, 4 rounds, junior middleweights

Robert Meriwether III vs. Eric Howard, 6 rounds, junior lightweights

Ra'eese Aleem vs. Derlyn Hernandez-Gerarldo, 10 rounds, featherweights

Enis-Chukhadzhian full card on DAZN:

Title fight: Jaron Ennis vs. Karen Chukhadzhian, 12 rounds, for Ennis' IBF welterweight title

Title fight: Jesse Rodriguez vs. Pedro Guevara, 12 rounds, for Rodriguez's WBC junior bantamweight title

Raymond Ford vs. Orlando Gonzalez, 10 rounds, junior lightweights

Khalil Coe vs. Manuel Gallegos, 10 rounds, light heavyweights

Ernesto Mercado vs. Jesus Saracho, 10 rounds, junior welterweights

Austin Williams vs. Gian Garrido, 8 rounds, middleweights

Ismail Muhammad vs. Nelson Morales, 6 rounds, welterweights

Dennis Thompson vs. Edgar Ortiz Jr., 4 rounds, junior featherweights

Zaquin Moses vs. Michael Ruiz, 4 rounds, junior lightweights

