Arnold Barboza Jr. has said he is looking forward to the Manchester crowd rallying against him and hopes he gets booed against Jack Catterall on Saturday.

Catterall (30-1, 13 KOs) and Barboza (31-0, 11 KOs) will fight to become the mandatory challenger for Teofimo Lopez's WBO junior welterweight title.

Barboza beat José Ramírez in November to extend his unbeaten record, while Catterall is coming off two big wins over Josh Taylor and Regis Prograis last year.

Catterall dropped Prograis twice on his way to victory in front of a passionate crowd at Manchester's Co-Op Live arena, where he will meet Barboza on Saturday.

"I've watched a lot of fights where people have come here in enemy territory they're just getting booed," Barboza told a pre-fight news conference on Thursday.

"I hope it's sold out and I hope I'm getting booed, that's just going to turn me on, honestly it is. I'm excited man, this is the dream.

Catterall has said he believes he is a level above Barboza, but won't be looking past his opponent with so much on the line.

"I don't want no easy fights. Arnold's been in the position that I've been in waiting for that opportunity. You've got to take your chance," Catterall said.

"I do believe I'm a better fighter and I do believe I get him out of there Saturday."

While the fight will be for the WBO interim title, promoter Eddie Hearn said he wouldn't be surprised if the winner got elevated to full champion.

Jack Catterall and Arnold Barboza Jr. will fight for the WBO interim title. Mark Robinson/Getty Images

"Teofimo has the order to fight the winner," Hearn said.

"Sometimes the unification fight can play precedent to that, especially with a big show ... and [IBF champion] Richardson Hitchin's fight with Teofimo Lopez probably would get through that net of the order.

"But that's going to be it, so the winner of that fight either has to move up [in weight] or fight for the world championship.

"Once you win the interim title, if they do move up, you don't have to fight to become champion, you become champion.

"I actually believe that the winner of this fight will be full world champion at 140 pounds."