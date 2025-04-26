Chris Eubank Jr. lets fans see behind the scenes of his extreme weight cut, before missing weight for his huge clash against Conor Benn. (1:07)

Chris Eubank Jr. weighed in within the 10 pound rehydration limit at 169.4 pounds on Saturday morning ahead of his fight against Conor Benn in London.

Eubank Jr. missed weight and was fined £375,000 ($500,000), sources told ESPN on Friday. This, after topping the scales at 160.2 pounds, 0.05 pounds over the limit.

A contractual rehydration clause meant neither fighter could weigh more than 170 pounds on the morning of the fight.

Benn weighed in at 156.4 pounds on Friday and checked in at 165 pounds on Saturday.

The fight is taking place at middleweight, Eubank Jr.'s typical weight class, while Benn considers himself a welterweight -- meaning he has come up two weight classes for the bout.

Eubank Jr. took to social media on Friday to show his brutal weight cut in which he was seen desperately attempting to get below 160 pounds.

"At the end of day weights have no relevance to what happens tomorrow night. I'm going to go out there and stop this guy", said the The 35-year-old Eubank Jr. on Friday.

All eight undercard fighters made weight on Friday.

The main event ring walks are expected to get underway around 10 p.m. UK time on Saturday.