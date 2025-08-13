Open Extended Reactions

Dillian Whyte has thrown his weight behind a potential showdown between former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and YouTube-sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

The 37-year-old, who faces Moses Itauma on Saturday in Saudi Arabia, has given his opinion on the prospect of a showdown between Joshua and Paul.

"It's a business, man. If [Joshua v Paul] makes sense and does numbers, why not?" he told the BBC.

"[Joshua] has won the championship twice, had a lot of fights and done a lot so I don't know.

"I'm sure he'll make more money than he did in some of his title fights so sometimes if you can make some money then make some money."

Dillian Whyte was beaten by Anthony Joshua in a fight for the British title in 2015. Getty

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn recently revealed talks are ongoing over a potential bout with Paul.

"At first I thought it was a publicity stunt from Jake and now the more I speak to them the more I actually understand -- Jake Paul thinks he can beat Anthony Joshua,' Hearn told the BBC.

Whyte also touched upon fighting Joshua himself and wants to avenge his seventh round KO loss in 2015 when the pair fought for the British heavyweight title.

"I would love to have a chance to right my wrong," Whyte said.