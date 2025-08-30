Open Extended Reactions

Darren Till knocked out Luke Rockhold on Saturday. Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images

Darren Till produced a stunning Round 3 knockout over Luke Rockhold and called out former super middleweight world champion Carl Froch in his latest MisFits fight on Saturday.

Rockhold, in his professional boxing debut, was backed into a corner by Till who unleashed a barrage of punches that the American couldn't block.

Till finished the job with a huge right hand that sent Rockhold crashing to the canvas with two minutes remaining in the round.

After picking up his third Misfits win, Till took aim at Froch.

"Where is Carl Frock you little s---house," Till said in the ring afterwards.

"Come and get in the ring. You've got so much to say on your little YouTube channel with 10k viewers. Get in this ring.

"Mind you he is 50 [years old] so I might not call him out."

On the undercard, former UFC star Tony Ferguson knocked out YouTuber Salt Papi. The referee stepped in to stop the fight as Ferguson let his hands go with Salt Papi up against the rope in Round 3.

Ferguson was overcome with emotion after his first victory in either sport since he beat Donald Cerrone in 2019