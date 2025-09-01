Open Extended Reactions

Joseph Parker is in talks to fight British heavyweight Fabio Wardley on Oct. 25 in London, sources have told ESPN.

Parker (36-3, 25 KOs) is the WBO interim title holder and was in line to challenge undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk next.

Usyk was ordered to begin talks with Parker by the WBO and given 30 days to negotiate a fight after his win over Daniel Dubois last month.

But, with no talks having taken place, the Ukrainian was granted an extension by the governing body, due to an injury, with the new deadline set for later this month.

Joseph Parker hasn't fought since February. Richard Pelham/Getty Images

However, sources have told ESPN that Parker wants to stay active and is now in advanced talks to take on undefeated Brit Wardley in a high-stakes heavyweight fight at London's O2 Arena.

Parker hasn't fought since his knockout win over Martin Bakole in February.

Wardley (19-0-1, 18 KOs), from Ipswich, is the interim WBA champion and has a big domestic following. The 30-year-old is coming off an impressive knockout win over Australian Justis Huni at Portman Road in June.

While Parker is from New Zealand, he also has a healthy following in the UK having been based in the northern hemisphere since he began training with Tyson Fury and trainer Andy Lee.