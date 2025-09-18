Open Extended Reactions

Katie Taylor will take time away from boxing to "attend to personal matters" and has been named WBC champion in recess, the governing body has confirmed.

Taylor (25-1, 6 KOs) beat Amanda Serrano in their third fight in July for the undisputed junior welterweight championship.

Taylor was on track to be ordered to fight Chantelle Cameron, but the WBC have now confirmed the Irish legend has been named as champion in recess, with Cameron ordered to fight Sandy Ryan for the title.

As champion in recess, Taylor is permitted to take time away from the sport but could return to fight for the title at a later date.

Katie Taylor beat Amanda Serrano in July for the undisputed junior welterweight championship. Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for Netflix

"She [Taylor] let us know that she plans to take some time away from the ring to attend to personal matters," WBC president Mauricio Suliman said in a statement.

"The fight she was obligated to take was against Chantelle Cameron; by naming her champion in recess, we will order Sandy Ryan to fight Cameron to ratify the WBC super lightweight world title."

Cameron (21-1, 8 KOs) has long called for a third fight against Taylor, having beaten her in Dublin in May 2023, handing Taylor her first and only professional defeat.

Taylor won the rematch later that year, setting things up for a trilogy.

However, Cameron will now be ordered to face Ryan (8-3-1), who returned with a win against Jade Grierson earlier this month after back-to-back defeats to Mikaela Mayer.