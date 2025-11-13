Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Joshua would only fight Jake Paul in a real heavyweight clash, Eddie Hearn said. Getty

A potential fight between Anthony Joshua and Jake Paul would not be an exhibition and would be contested under usual boxing rules, promoter Eddie Hearn has confirmed.

Hearn has confirmed discussions for a fight between the former two-time heavyweight world champion Joshua (28-4, 25 KOs) and YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul (12-,1 7 KOs) have taken place.

The fight, which will reportedly take place in Miami in December, will be fought under Queensberry rules with 10-ounce gloves.

"No exhibitions," Hearn told Sky Sports News on Thursday night.

"We are not interested in exhibitions. It's a real fight.

"It's a cruiserweight moving up to heavyweight."

Hearn continued: "It would be a real fight with Queensberry Rules. The rounds would be agreed. The weight? We may come down to a number more suited to Jake. It is a heavyweight fight.

"If you want to fight, we're having a fight! I am not interested in an exhibition. It's just a fight."

Explained: Queensberry rules

Hearn's insistence about using traditional Queensberry rules is significant because Paul has history with fighting under amended rules.

When he faced the legend Mike Tyson, they agreed to wear 14-ounce gloves which are bigger than usual. They also boxed two-minute rounds.

However, Paul vs. Tyson did count as a professional heavyweight fight.

Queensberry rules are standard boxing rules, meaning Joshua and Paul would wear 10-ounce gloves and box three-minute rounds.

As a non-title fight it wouldn't necessarily need to be 12 or 10 rounds. A weight limit could, in theory, be agreed but Hearn insisted it would be a heavyweight fight.

Queensberry rules do not permit headgear, and will result in a winner and a loser (unlike some exhibition bouts).

What hurdles must Anthony Joshua vs. Jake Paul overcome?

Hearn explained on Thursday, where ESPN were present at the Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn news conference: "DAZN have said: 'What do you want to do.?' And I've said: 'If it's real I want to take the fight.

"We'll work out a way to make it happen. DAZN have never been restrictive for us giving fighters great opportunities. They did the same thing with Katie Taylor. "You can't stand in the way of a purse like this to fight Jake Paul."

Hearn stressed a deal has not been done for Joshua to fight Paul.

When asked what chance he thought it was of happening, the promoter said: "50-50. We're told Jake Paul wants to fight Anthony Joshua. If he wants [to fight] there's a very good chance that could happen.

"We're just as likely to wake up tomorrow morning and he's announced another opponent."