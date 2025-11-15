Chris Eubank Jr. vs Conor Benn 2 live updates, results and analysis

Check out Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn's weigh-in ahead of their huge rematch at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (2:27)

There is some unfinished business between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn that will be settled at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday evening.

The thrilling fight between the pair in April saw Eubank Jr. come out on top, beating his arch rival Benn on points and scoring an emotional victory.

The fight build-up was intense and fiery, whereas this time there is more a feeling of business.

Both fighters have looked focused and determined. It hasn't stopped their famous fathers getting involved though, as both Chris Eubank Sr. and Nigel Benn traded barbs on Thursday in the final pre-fight press conference.

Their shadow looms large over both their sons, who have continued the Eubank-Benn rivalry on into the modern boxing era.

It sets things up for a mouthwatering clash in London on Saturday, with Benn looking to regain the pride he has been so desperately seeking.

Eubank Jr. meanwhile has big plans and should he make it back to back victories, a potential fight with Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez has been tipped. Before any thoughts of the Mexican can creep into his head though, Eubank must see off an eager Benn, keen for revenge.

