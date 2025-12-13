Revealed: Jake Paul's 'No.1 piece of advice' to topple Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul tells Pat McAfee he has to fight a "perfect fight" to be able to beat Anthony Joshua on Dec. 19. (1:37)

Jake Paul has heard the key advice for how to defeat Anthony Joshua delivered by his brother Logan Paul.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer will fight Joshua on Dec. 19 in Miami with the opportunity to cause a historical shock.

A video released on Paul's YouTube channel revealed the words of advice that he is receiving from within his training camp, a week before he steps into the ring for his boldest fight yet.

Logan Paul laid out his advice for Jake Paul to beat Anthony Joshua. Getty

"Your ability to move on the outside is a major help to win this fight," his brother Logan told him.

"You can do that for the entire fight if you have the cardio for it.

"The No. 1 piece of advice: I would avoid fighting backwards. He will pressure you, he will walk you down, because he's a big guy. He can do that.

"If you're throwing punches going backwards? I don't think that's where you thrive.

"You already do this, but you've got to make sure to do it in this fight.

"AJ struggles when people fight back, when they really fight back! I need you on his f------ a--, throwing punches right back.

"If you fight, bro? Combos -- not two or three punches -- four, five or six punches off his combo, he will be surprised at the dog in you.

"That's my advice."

Jake Paul told Anthony Joshua's 'chin is weak'

Logan Paul, whose career also started as a social media influencer, is currently one of the WWE's top stars but he has also fought inside the boxing ring. He lost his only pro fight to fellow influencer KSI, but more notably boxed the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Jake, however, has moved on from facing 58-year-old Mike Tyson at heavyweight and the veteran Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. at cruiserweight.

Jake said about former two-time world heavyweight champion Joshua: "He's chinny."

Joshua hasn't been in the ring since a knockout loss to Daniel Dubois a year ago, his second stoppage defeat in 32 fights. He was stopped in his only previous fight in America, against Andy Ruiz in 2019.

Paul's most recent YouTube video provided a glimpse into the words of encouragement he is receiving from his inner-circle.

Adin Ross, a famous streamer and close friend, told Paul: "You can beat him because he has been knocked out before. His chin is weak.

"It's just that reach..."

Paul replied: "100 percent. He will get tired after a couple of rounds. I just have to watch out for his pressure.

"I have got heavyweights here who are beasts, so I am prepared."

Lawrence Okolie, Frank Sanchez and Jared Anderson, a trio of ranked heavyweight contenders, have been drafted in to spar with Paul.

Paul even showed off a black eye he received from sparring with Okolie.

Joshua is by far the largest of his opponents to date, but he will be restricted by a 245-pound limit at Thursday night's weigh-in.