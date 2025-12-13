Anthony Joshua vs. Tyson Fury lined up, but an obstacle remains

Open Extended Reactions

Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury are being lined up for a long-anticipated fight as part of Riyadh Season in 2026, the Press Association understands.

PA understands nothing has yet been finalised but there is growing confidence that a fight will take place and both camps are working towards making it happen in 2026.

Reports also suggest Fury and Joshua will take to the ring in separate fights in the early part of 2026 as part of Riyadh Season.

It means they must come through their respective fights early next year to keep the plan in motion for their hugely anticipated collision.

The two former world heavyweight champions have never fought each other despite being close to a match-up in 2021 which never materialised in what would have been a fight for the undisputed heavyweight crown.

Fury is currently retired after he suffered successive defeats to Oleksandr Usyk while Joshua is looking to get back on track following his fifth-round knockout by former IBF champion Daniel Dubois in September 2024.

Fury had claimed that even a pay-day of £1 billion ($1.3 bn) wouldn't be enough to entice him back into the ring.

However, a cryptic social media post has since raised eyebrows.

"The king must return to his throne," Fury posted.

"There is a long and lonely road that only I can walk on, but after the long and hard battles awaits immortality!"

Queensbury, his promoters, shared the quote with an image of Fury wearing a crown and sitting on his throne, hinting at a comeback.

Meanwhile, Joshua is set to take on Jake Paul next week in an eight-round fight in Miami.

Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn previously told talkSPORT that Turki Alalshikh, the chairman of Saudi Arabia's General Entertainment Authority, would finally tempt Fury into the ring.

"It's Turki Alalshikh's responsibility to talk to Tyson Fury and try and make the deal. I can't tell you we're fighting Tyson Fury.

"What I can tell you is Turki Alalshikh has told us, 'I am going to make AJ v Tyson Fury. This is your deal. Do you accept?'

"We have accepted. Is the fight made? No. Because I don't know where he's at with Tyson Fury. All I know is he's yet to fail in delivering a fight."

Information from PA Media was used in this report.