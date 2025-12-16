Caroline Dubois claims 'baddest woman on the planet' tag ahead of MVP debut

Open Extended Reactions

Caroline Dubois will return to the ring on Friday. Megan Briggs/Getty Images for Netflix)

Caroline Dubos has said she is the "baddest woman on the planet" and will prove it on her debut for Jake Paul's Most Valuable Promotions on Friday.

Dubois (11-0-1, 5 KOs) -- the WBC lightweight champion -- will face American Camilla Panatta on Dec. 19 on the undercard of Paul vs. Anthony Joshua in Miami.

After signing with MVP last week, Dubois was ushered onto the Paul-Joshua card immediately, having not fought since March.

The 24-year-old has been touted as a future face of women's boxing and said she wants to make a statement on her MVP debut.

"I think you're going to see Caroline Dubois, what she brings, and that's excitement," Dubois said at Wednesday's media workout in Miami.

"Every time I step into the ring, it's excitement, it's knockouts, it's bad intentions. I believe I'm one of the baddest women on the planet and I can't wait to show it on one of the best platforms.

"It's a blessing. I sit down and I'm so thankful. Thankful to God, thankful to my brothers and sisters who've come out with me, thankful to my team and it's time for me to shine. Show the world who Caroline Dubois is. I stand alone, I'm happy to do that."

"You're looking at the face of women's boxing, the baddest woman on the planet and I can't wait to show that on Friday."

Dubois was previously signed with Ben Shalom's Boxxer but joined a long list of British fighters to join Paul and MVP, who have prioritised women's boxing.