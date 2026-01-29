Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested in Miami after two-week search

Former three-weight champion Gervonta Davis was apprehended in Miami on Wednesday, two weeks after an arrest warrant was issued on charges of battery, false imprisonment and attempted kidnapping, Miami Gardens police announced.

According to police, the department and the United States Marshals fugitive task force conducted a three-county surveillance operation to find Davis, taking him into custody without incident in the Miami Design District.

Davis was booked at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center at 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to jail records.

The arrest warrant was issued Jan. 14. Police allege Davis entered a gentlemen's club on Oct. 27 and confronted his ex-girlfriend. Davis allegedly took the woman, who worked at the club as a VIP cocktail server, into a back room and attacked her, using force to restrain her against her will.

The police report alleges Davis grabbed the woman by the hair and throat, told the woman, "You think I would not find you," and then took her to the parking lot of the club, where he eventually released her.

The woman told police she met Davis in 2022 and they dated for five months in 2025 before the relationship ended and she no longer communicated with him.

The woman, Courtney Rossel, filed a report with Miami Gardens police and filed a separate civil complaint against Davis.

"What the police said is exactly in line with our lawsuit. So whatever investigation they did, they determined it was enough to get a judge to sign off on an arrest warrant," the woman's attorney, Jeff Chukwuma, told ESPN on Jan. 14. "The state attorney had to make the determination before, which coincides exactly with our civil complaint."

In January, the woman's civil case attorneys said in court they attempted to serve Davis with the civil complaint multiple times but were unable to do so.

Davis was training in October to fight Jake Paul at Kaseya Center in Miami. He was pulled from the card after the lawsuit was filed and replaced by Anthony Joshua. He last fought in March, a draw against Lamont Roach Jr.

Davis has a history of legal issues, including prior domestic violence charges. Many of the cases filed against him have been dropped. In 2023, Davis was sentenced to three years of probation and a 90-day house arrest following a hit-and-run case in Baltimore.

It is unclear how Davis' arrest in Florida will affect his probation in Maryland.

ESPN's Andreas Hale contributed to this report.