Texas starting defensive back Ryan Watts is doubtful to play in Saturday's game against Oklahoma, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Watts hasn't practiced this week after suffering a lower-body injury against Kansas.

Freshman Malik Muhammad and Wake Forest transfer Gavin Holmes are expected to get more snaps for Texas in Watts' place as the Longhorns look to stop quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who has 1,593 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns this season.

Longhorns tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders is set to play after also suffering an injury against the Jayhawks, coach Steve Sarkisian said earlier this week. Sanders ranks third among Texas pass-catchers in receptions (13) and receiving yards (278).

Both No. 3 Texas and No. 12 Oklahoma are undefeated for the Red River Rivalry for the first time since 2011 as the two teams meet for the final time as members of the Big 12 before moving to the SEC next season.

