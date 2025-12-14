After seeing the Crimson Tide make the playoff for the ninth time, DeBoer describes the excitement and readiness the Alabama program is feeling right now. (0:49)

Open Extended Reactions

Alabama coach Kalen DeBoer reaffirmed his commitment to the program ahead of the College Football Playoff, saying Sunday that he has "no interest" in discussing other job opportunities.

"I have not spoken and have no interest in speaking with anyone else about any other job," DeBoer said in a statement on X released through Yea Alabama, the school's NIL collective. "I am fully committed to this program and look forward to continuing as the head football coach at the University of Alabama."

DeBoer, in his second season as Crimson Tide coach, has been mentioned as a possible top target for the vacancy at Michigan, which fired Sherrone Moore on Wednesday for engaging in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member. On Dec. 4, DeBoer shot down links to the Penn State coaching vacancy, saying there has been no interest on his side.

DeBoer will lead the 9th-seeded Crimson Tide into a CFP first-round matchup on Friday at No. 8 Oklahoma, which has beaten Alabama in each of the past two seasons. The 51-year-old DeBoer is 19-7 with the Crimson Tide after replacing Nick Saban, who won six of his seven national championships at the school.

In Sunday's statement, DeBoer said he was "very happy" in Tuscaloosa and added that his sole focus is preparing the team for the CFP. Alabama athletic director Greg Byrne also expressed his appreciation for DeBoer on Sunday.

"We are proud to have Coach DeBoer leading our football program at The University of Alabama," Byrne posted to X. "He is an incredible coach and does an excellent job with the development of our student-athletes, both on and off the field. Just as he is committed to this team, we are committed to him, and we look forward to taking the field Friday in the first round of the College Football Playoff."

DeBoer landed his first job in the FBS at Eastern Michigan, where he served as offensive coordinator from 2014 to 2016. DeBoer also spent time in the Big Ten as Indiana's offensive coordinator in 2019.

He's the second coach in as many days to push back against links to the Michigan job, as Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to remain at his alma mater.

DeBoer, hired at Alabama in January 2024, is under contract through the 2031 season. He earned $10.25 million this season. DeBoer would owe Alabama $4 million if he leaves for another job before Jan. 1, and $3 million afterward.