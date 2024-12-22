World Darts Championship: Gary Anderson stunned by Jeffrey de Graaf

Take a look at one of the most memorable moments in darts history from 2023 PDC World Championships between Michael Smith and Michael van Gerwen, in London. (1:21)

Former champion Gary Anderson was upset by Dutch player Jeffrey de Graaf in the second round of World Darts Championship on Sunday.

Anderson, who won the world title in 2015 and 2016, succumbed to a 3-0 defeat to De Graaf as the Scot struggled to finish games, making just three of 20 doubles.

It marks the first time that Anderson has been knocked out in his opening game at the tournament.

"It is great. Gary didn't show up as he usually does but I am very happy with the win," De Graaf told Sky Sports. "I got very nervous after the first set and when I was 2-0 up I was thinking 'what is going on now?'

"I am happy that I got through in the end.

"It has been the best year definitely. I am happy to be here and let's keep going."

