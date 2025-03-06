Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler is two points behind Luke Humphries in the Premier League Darts table after night five. Warren Little/Getty Images

Fresh from his UK Open victory last week, British darts star Luke Littler beat Nathan Aspinall 6-3 in Brighton on the fifth night of Premier League Darts.

Littler averaged 100.47, with Aspinall trailing behind with an average of 94.54.

Earlier in the evening, defending champion Littler beat Chris Dobey 6-5 in the quarterfinals, with Michael van Gerwen securing a 6-3 victory over Gerwyn Price to set up a world championship replay between rivals in the semifinals.

Littler, 18, comfortably won 6-2 over the Dutchman, who sits fourth in the table.

Littler said afterwards: "Luke [Humphries] was clear [ahead on points] but with him losing I was just concentrating on my own game. Coming off the back of the UK Open I was playing really well and I think I played very well tonight which is why I picked up another trophy.

"My main goal is obviously the top four and make it to the O2 which is where the proper title defence takes place. My eyes are now on the Euro Tour."

When asked on his stellar form coming into the fifth night, Littler said: "I've always been confident in my own ability but the way my darts are going in at the minute, they're probably the best I've ever played on a consistent basis."

Aspinall charged past Stephen Bunting in the quarters, and narrowly overcame Rob Cross to win 6-5 in a thrilling match to set up the final with Littler.

Cross averaged 106.91, hit four 180s and a second nine-darter of the night following the first by world No. 1 Humphries, whom Cross knocked out 6-4 in the quarterfinals.

Humphries remains top of the Premier League Darts table with Littler gaining on his 15-point lead, two points behind.

Premier League Darts continues with night six on March 13, where Littler and Humphries meet again in the quarterfinals in Nottingham.

Order of play: Nottingham, 13 March, 19:00 GMT

Luke Humphries v Luke Littler

Rob Cross v Chris Dobey

Stephen Bunting v Gerwyn Price

Nathan Aspinall v Michael van Gerwen.