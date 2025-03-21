Open Extended Reactions

Teenage sensation Luke Littler hit a nine-darter en route to scoring another Premier League darts nightly win on Thursday, with a 6-4 final victory over Michael van Gerwen.

The 18-year-old achieved the feat in the fourth leg of the final in Cardiff, completing the perfect leg with a double 15 to his obvious delight and that of the crowd on night seven.

It was Littler's third televised nine-darter and second in the Premier League. It helped him toward an impressive 112.5 average to score the victory over Van Gerwen, who was in his first final of the year.

Luke Littler produced another incredible showing to defeat Michael van Gerwen. David Davies/PA Images via Getty Images

"I have been playing very well," Littler told Sky Sports. "I have not picked my darts up since last Thursday -- I had a week off to chill. But to come here and win and be six points clear, I am comfortable.

"All players have to have a rest and after the performance tonight, I will have another week off!"

Littler now has 21 points, six clear of Luke Humphries at the top of the Premier League table. He already looks assured of a place in May's play-offs at the O2 Arena.

"I just want to get to the O2 as quick as possible," Littler added. "I have put myself in a really good position and I do want to finish No 1.

"I was happy with my doubles tonight but there is plenty more to come."