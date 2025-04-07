Open Extended Reactions

Luke Littler has said that he agrees with Luke Humphries' comments about struggling with the intensity of the professional darts schedule and his need for a break from the sport as a result.

Former world champion Humphries told Sky Sports on Saturday that playing has come to feel like a "chore" and that the amount of games he is required to play has left him "emotionless." The 30-year-old added that he felt he needed a break from the circuit as "it's no good for my mental state."

Humphries' comments, which came after a 6-1 win over Dirk van Duijvenbode in the second round of the International Darts Open, drew criticism on social media with fans pointing to the prize money on offer to top players.

"Considering the comments, people not understanding what I meant ... [It] will be the last time I ever confess my real feelings to the public," Hunphries wrote in a post on X on Sunday.

"Everything I say or ever do just never seems to be good enough for anybody. As long as no-one complains when we all give the same answers in interviews like robots and not our true feelings. Then everyone I guess we'll be happy, or usually will still find a way to moan at us."

Luke Littler lost the 2024 world championship final to Luke Humphries before winning his first title in January. Ryan Hiscott/Getty Images

Littler, who tops the Premier League table ahead of second-placed Humphries, sympathised with the world No. 1's comments about the schedule.

"Yeah, totally agree with him," Littler said. "I think Gerwyn Price said the same thing this morning, or last night, I've seen it on Instagram.

"But yeah, it's tough, especially when these players go over to the likes of Riesa, you've got to get trains, you've got to get direct flights, connecting flights, and then you're back home.

"But I think, Luke, I think he knows now he has to balance his schedule. Just like myself, just focus on the Premier League."

Price backed up Humphries' frustrations in an Instagram post following his round-of-16 defeat to Nathan Aspinall in Germany on Sunday.

"Gutted to lose today but so happy to be on the way home. Too much darts," he wrote.

The Premier League continues on Thursday in Manchester.